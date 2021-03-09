Boston College men earn No. 1 seed for Hockey East tournament

Creighton announced it had lifted the suspension of men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott after he made racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week. McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova. McDermott will be with team for the Big East Tournament this week and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week . . . Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing , who was 81-164 in 11 seasons with the Sycamores, including 15-10 this season . . . BC baseball player Sal Frelick , a junior center fielder and former Globe All-Scholastic from Lexington, was named ACC Baseball Player of the Week after he capped an eight-run, ninth-inning comeback from a 9-1 deficit at No. 25 Auburn with a tying three-run homer in an eventual 11-9 win in 10 innings for the No. 13 Eagles. Frelick hit three home runs on the weekend as BC claimed its first series victory, in four tries, over a Southeastern Conference opponent. For the week, Frelick hit .571 (8-for-14) with an astounding 2.004 OPS. He drove in seven runs, scored six, hit three home runs and added two doubles.

The Boston College men’s hockey team earned the top seed and right to host each game in the Hockey East Tournament after skating to a 16-4-1 record in regular season play. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed for the 16th time in program history and are seeking the Lamoriello Trophy for the first time since 2012. Their 11 tournament titles are the most in the 35-year history of the tournament. In 2019, head coach Jerry York won his 63rd game in the Hockey East Tournament, the most of any coach, and currently has a record of 63-23-1 in the league postseason. Boston College will host either No. 10 seed Vermont, No. 9 New Hampshire, or No. 8 Maine in the quarterfinals March 14 at 4:30 p.m. Boston University, which finished the regular season with a 10-3-1 mark, clinched the No. 2 seed to secure home ice through at least the semifinals and will host a quarterfinal matchup against either No. 7 seed UMass Lowell, Maine, or New Hampshire March 14 at 1:00 p.m. UMass earned the No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season at 13-5-4 following a seven-game unbeaten streak (4-0-3). UMass will host No. 6 Northeastern in the quarterfinals March 14 at 4:30 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Game’s bubble worked

The NBA’s mini-bubble in Atlanta for the All-Star Game apparently worked. No players, coaches or game officials tested positive for COVID-19 while in Atlanta, the NBA said after the final tests were processed and results were returned to the league and the teams involved. That included Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a pair of All-Stars who missed the game and left Atlanta early after being flagged through contact tracing after both players were potentially exposed before their trip to Atlanta by a visit to a barber who tested positive.

MLB

SS Simmons a welcomed addition to Twins

The Minnesota Twins have been eagerly anticipating the addition of shortstop Andrelton Simmons to their infield this season. Getting Simmons and his renowned glove in camp was even worth an extra wait as the native of Curacao had been unable to leave the Caribbean island country until his travel documentation was fully processed. “It’s enjoyable to see a guy out there who can do things. He has his own style of playing shortstop, his own actions really that are unique to him, and he looked like he was doing great,” manager Rocco Baldelli said after observing Simmons in his first on-field workout with the team on Sunday. While the Twins were off on Monday from the Grapefruit League exhibition circuit, Simmons played catchup time the Twins’ spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla. Simmons, who signed a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Twins, now has a little more than three weeks to get his swing in shape for the season opener on April 1.

Miscellany

Djokovic passes Federer in rankings

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic is in his 311th week in the top spot, one more than Federer has spent there. “Big day today,” Djokovic tweeted Monday. The 33-year-old from Serbia first reached No. 1 on July 4, 2011, a day after he won Wimbledon for the first time by beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the final. Djokovic’s ascent represented the first time in nearly 7½ years that a man other than Federer or Nadal was No. 1 . . . Kirby Dach joined the Chicago Blackhawks for an optional practice on Monday, taking a big step in his comeback from wrist surgery. Coach Jeremy Colliton said the 20-year-old forward will accompany the team on its six-game road trip . . . LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann was dropped from the US training camp roster for Olympic qualifying after suffering a concussion during practice. The son of former US coach Jürgen Klinsmann was replaced on the roster by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, who was on the preliminary roster.