For Canada or US, Bruce Cassidy hopes to be coaching in 2022 Olympics

“I think it would be an honor to coach in the Olympics,” said Cassidy, 56, prior to his club facing the Islanders Tuesday night in Uniondale, N.Y. “For Canada, obviously. And I just became a US citizen, but if it meant being on the US side, I would certainly do it.”

If it’s with Team Canada, that’s great. If it’s with Team USA, that’s equally fine with him.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who was born in Ottawa and recently became a US citizen, very much would like to be standing behind a bench in Beijing in less than a year for the Winter Olympics.

Cassidy, a former first-round draft pick as a puck-rushing defenseman, played briefly for Canada’s national team in 1986-87, a season he spent mostly in the Blackhawks’ minor league system.

He was not part of the Canadian contingent that played in the 1988 Games at Calgary. Earlier in his development, he suited up for Team Maple Leaf in the World Junior tournament.

“Listen, I love the game, and I like being around the best players in the world,” he said. “That’s my perspective on it. If I was able to pick and choose, I’d have a little more allegiance to Canada because I spent the majority of my life as a Canadian.”

Cassidy said that Team Canada, which recently named Bruins general Don Sweeney among its team managers for Beijing, has not contacted him about his interest in the ’22 Games.

Cassidy was sworn in as US citizen in October of last year.

