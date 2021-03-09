Eight things to keep an eye on in the second half of the Celtics season

There is still work to do, but their four-game winning streak combined with the possibility of having a fully healthy roster for the first time all year has created some optimism. But fortunes can shift quickly, particularly in an unprecedented season such as this one. Here are eight big questions to track as the NBA season resumes.

Despite the missteps, despite seeing their record slip two games below .500, and despite the general sense of unease surrounding the team, the Celtics regrouped before the All-Star break and reclaimed the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

This is the $28.5 million question. They created this exception last offseason when they agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Hornets for Gordon Hayward. The exception essentially allows the Celtics to acquire a player making up to $28.5 million without being forced to send back salary in return for matching purposes.

The Celtics can use the exception prior to the March 25 trade deadline, they can hold onto it into the offseason, or they can let it expire. That third option is quite unlikely, however.

The Celtics are currently hard-capped, meaning they can use only about $19 million of the exception prior to the trade deadline. But they could add some salary from their roster to create some wiggle room.

If they wait to use the exception until the summer, they could avoid being a luxury tax-paying team this year, delaying the clock on paying repeater tax, a higher rate that is activated when a team is in the tax three out of four seasons.

But the bottom line is that these small factors are unlikely to affect the Celtics’ decision nearly as much as the deals that are on the table. If there is a very good opportunity to bolster the roster now, they have little reason to wait. If there is no good opportunity to bolster the roster now, they have little reason to panic.

▪ If they do use it, which players fit the bill?

Kings forward Harrison Barnes still makes the most sense, especially amid Sacramento’s implosion. If the Magic open up for business, Aaron Gordon or center Nikola Vucevic could be long shots. Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. or Bulls forward Thaddeus Young would be less splashy but still notable additions.

▪ What if the Celtics don’t make a trade before the deadline?

They also have a $5 million exception from trading Enes Kanter and a $2.5 million exception from trading Vincent Poirier, but even if none of them are used now, they still have a team capable of contending in the East. But two big things will have to happen.

First, their primary core will need to stay healthy, and that’s proven to be no easy task. Second, they’d need a surprising boost elsewhere. Maybe Robert Williams’s rapid ascension can take yet another step. Maybe Romeo Langford can make an impact after missing the first half of the year while recovering from wrist surgery. Maybe Aaron Nesmith can get back into the rotation with his hustle and start knocking down 3-pointers.

▪ What about buyouts?

The Celtics haven’t signed a player from the buyout market since acquiring backup center Greg Monroe three years ago, and they don’t currently have any open roster spots. This option becomes more realistic for teams that open roster spots with trades, but it’s possible that if the Celtics acquire a player using their trade exception, they’d lose a roster spot rather than gain one.

▪ How much will playoff seeding even matter?

TD Garden is expected to welcome spectators back, at about 12 percent capacity, starting with the March 27 game against the Pelicans. The playoffs start less than two months after that, so it’s hard to imagine that figure increasing much, if at all. And it’s obvious that there will be no jam-packed arenas anywhere during these playoffs. So it’s hard to say how much of an edge teams will have in buildings that probably will still feel cavernous.

So maybe teams won’t have as much urgency to push toward securing home-court advantage, preferring to prioritize health, rest, and maybe even matchups instead. The Celtics, Raptors, and Heat all underperformed in the first half of the year, putting them in position for some unusually treacherous first-round matchups.

▪ Will Kemba Walker’s knee hold up?

Walker missed the first 11 games of the season as he continued the strengthening program for his left knee. He struggled a bit when he returned but insisted that he felt great and was just dealing with some mental hurdles, and that appears to have been the case. He has been excellent recently. And most importantly, he has looked healthy and explosive.

Walker has yet to play on consecutive nights this year, and the approach has been effective. Four of his five highest-scoring games have come after he sat out.

The Celtics plan to maintain that cautious approach, and a friendly schedule should make it less difficult to overcome Walker’s absence. The remaining opponents on the tail end of back-to-backs are the Cavaliers (twice), Knicks (twice), Thunder, Hornets, Grizzlies, and Nets.

▪ Can Marcus Smart return to form?

Smart has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 1 calf strain in the Jan. 30 loss to the Lakers. Last week, coach Brad Stevens made it sound as if Smart would most likely return for Sunday’s game against the Rockets, because the Celtics will have two days to practice after facing the Nets Thursday.

They have missed Smart’s defense, intensity, and general distaste of losing. But calf strains can be tricky, and the Celtics will do all they can to keep Smart from suffering a recurrence.

▪ Will Jayson Tatum make All-NBA?

It would be a nice honor for Tatum to become an All-NBA selection for the second consecutive year, and it also would be quite lucrative.

Tatum signed a five-year rookie-scale max extension in November, and the salary is directly tied to his postseason honors. He will be in line to make at least $163 million over the course of the deal, but that figure spikes to about $195 million if he earns All-NBA recognition.

Tatum was a third-team pick last year before taking on a larger role with the Celtics this season, and he started Sunday’s All-Star Game in place of injured Nets forward Kevin Durant.

His trajectory says he should at least make the third team again. But the Celtics underperformed in the first half, and Tatum struggled after returning from his bout with COVID-19 in January. He is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the 3-point line, both career lows.

Regardless of whether Tatum earns the max, the financial impact should not affect the Celtics’ team planning.

Adam Himmelsbach