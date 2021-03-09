EMass girls’ volleyball: Needham’s Karen Nie headlines Players to Watch

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — While she may have been overshadowed by Melissa Morelli in Lynnfield’s run to the 2019 D2 North final, she tallied 160 kills, 78 aces, and 60 digs as a freshman.

Lily Eldridge, Danvers — The reigning Northeastern Conference MVP, Eldridge ran the offense for the 2019 Division 2 North champions, dishing out a state-leading 724 assists.

Justine Amory, Acton-Boxborough — A two-time Dual County League All-Star at outside hitter, she compiled 290 kills, 182 digs, 60 aces, and a .328 hitting percentage in 2019. The senior was a Mass. Girls Volleyball Coaches Association D1 All-State team selection.

Carly Goodhue, Danvers — The senior middle is the top returning offensive player from the Falcons’ 2019 team that reached the Division 2 state final.

Tessa Lanfear, Newton North — The versatile senior was an MGVCA Division 1 All-State selection in 2019 and Bay State Conference All-Star. As a setter and outside hitter, she racked up 143 assists, 74 digs, 29 aces, and 61 kills. This spring, she’ll be primarily a setter and libero in North’s 6-2.

Emily Mulcahy, Barnstable — The senior middle led the defending Division 1 South champions in blocks (32) to go with 124 kills in 71 sets played. She was named a Cape & Islands League All-Star.

Karen Nie, Needham — A senior outside hitter, the Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year led the Rockets to the 2019 state championship and a 21-0 season. Nie recorded 275 kills, 138 digs, and 76 aces.

Lucy Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth — D-Y won its first D2 South title in 2019 thanks to Swanson’s talents. The junior outside hitter posted an astounding 327 kills and 306 digs, and was an MGVCA Division 2 All-State selection.

Sydney Yim, Newburyport — The 6-foot setter has committed to Purdue. She was the Cape Ann League’s co-MVP as a junior in 2019, and had an excellent all-around year with 226 kills, 89 aces, 146 digs, and 118 assists. She was also a MGVCA Division 2 All-State team pick.

Gabby Zofko, Bedford — The sophomore setter/opposite served up one ace per set in 2019 (69 in 69 sets played). She also handed out 377 assists and recorded 81 digs, and was named a DCL All-Star.