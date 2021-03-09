Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53

Lefthander Rheal Cormier, whose 16 seasons in the majors included three with the Red Sox, died on Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 53.

Cormier was 7-5 with a 4.07 earned run average in 48 games for the Sox in 1995 after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was then traded to the Montreal Expos before the 1996 season before returning as a free agent in 1999. Cormier was 5-3 with a 4.17 ERA in that two-year stint. He appeared in six playoff games in 1999, throwing 7⅔ scoreless innings and striking out eight.