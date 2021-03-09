Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53

Lefthander Rheal Cormier, whose 16 seasons in the majors included three with the Red Sox, died on Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 53.
Cormier was 7-5 with a 4.07 earned run average in 48 games for the Sox in 1995 after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was then traded to the Montreal Expos before the 1996 season before returning as a free agent in 1999. Cormier was 5-3 with a 4.17 ERA in that two-year stint. He appeared in six playoff games in 1999, throwing 7⅔ scoreless innings and striking out eight.
Cormier also played for the Phillies and Reds. He 71-64 in his career with a 4.03 ERA.
Advertisement
Cormier was a member of Canada’s Baseball of Fame. His 683 appearances in the majors are second among Canadian pitchers to Paul Quantrill’s 841.
A native of Moncton, New Brunswick, Cormier pitched two seasons at Community College of Rhode Island, leading the team to the Junior College World Series in 1988. That led to his being taken in the sixth round of the ’88 draft by the Cardinals.
Cormier was 19-1 at the school and had his No. 20 retired in 2012.
Cormier is survived by his wife Lucienne, son Justin and daughter Morgan.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.