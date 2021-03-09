Here are some nagging questions the Red Sox must answer

Franchy Cordero has yet to play in a spring training game and it will likely be a while before he does. Cordero landed on the COVID-19 injured list before the first full-squad workout on Feb. 22 and has not yet been cleared to rejoin the team on the field.

The most pressing one is: Who will start in left field?

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Red Sox have 20 games over 21 days to answer some nagging questions about the roster they will take into the regular season.

“Still waiting on one more step out of this process,” manager Alex Cora said before an 11-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Cordero hasn’t had baseball activities for at least a week and will need time before he’s game-ready.

“We’ve got to be careful,” Cora said. “If he takes longer, we’ll have to regroup and see what we do.”

Cordero, although only 26, has landed on the injured list with injuries to five body parts over the last three years. He has not played more than 47 games in a season (majors and minors combined) since 2017.

If Cordero isn’t ready for Opening Day, the Sox have Kiké Hernández and Marwin Gonzalez available for left field. Or they could give the spot to Yairo Muñoz, who has been impressive in camp, and keep Hernández and Gonzalez in utility roles.

Jarren Duran, you ask? He looks good at the plate but needs a lot of work on his outfield play. A lot of work.

A few other questions:

Who’s the backup shortstop? Xander Bogaerts has yet to play because of a sore right shoulder, so this has become a pressing matter as each day passes.

Bogaerts, who has started hitting and throwing, expects to be ready for Opening Day. But his absence has put a spotlight on the depth at the position.

Hernández has filled in and scouts have not been impressed.

“He’s not a shortstop,” one said.

The Dodgers agree. They used Hernández sparingly at shortstop the last few years.

Gonzalez has played one game at shortstop the last two seasons. Christian Arroyo has 10 starts there, only one the last two seasons.

This helps explain why the Sox signed Danny Santana to a minor league contract, but he’s still recovering from offseason elbow surgery. Cora will feel a lot better once Bogaerts gets back on the field.

Bogaerts is scheduled to take batting practice on the field Wednesday and should get into a game by the weekend.

Who’s going to be in the bullpen? If the Sox keep 14 pitchers, which seems likely, they have nine bullpen spots to fill.

We’ve yet to see Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, Darwinzon Hernández, and Adam Ottavino in a game. That’s not unusual for this stage of camp.

Ottavino and Brice are scheduled to pitch against the Braves on Wednesday, with Hernández lined up for a simulated game.

Brasier, who was late reporting to camp for personal reasons, is not yet ready to pitch in a game. He’s questionable for Opening Day.

“That’s something we’re going to talk about in the upcoming days,” Cora said. “But obviously we’re not going to rush him.”

Rule 5 pickup Garrett Whitlock has pitched twice, but he’s almost certainly going to make the team. Chaim Bloom is not going to miss a chance to keep a prospect in the organization.

Who starts at second base? Arroyo is getting a long look and it would help the Sox if he could start there three or four times a week so Cora can better exploit the versatility of Hernández and Gonzalez.

Arroyo, only 25, is a former first-round pick who hit well in the minors but wasn’t able to stick with the Giants, Rays or Indians before the Red Sox picked him up on waivers last season.

This is another example of Bloom trying to add to the talent pool in a low-cost way that could pay off. Now Arroyo has to earn the chance.

Questions aside, Cora feels good about how the team has progressed.

“There’s a good vibe here. There’s something cool going on here,” he said. “From the drills, from what they’re doing in the cages ... it’s been good so far.”

Looking back, Cora acknowledged the Sox didn’t play well in spring training in 2019 and it contributed to the team’s 2-8 start.

He feels like the players are doing a better job this season paying attention to detail.

“The baseball talk has been loud and clear, and I love that,” Cora said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.