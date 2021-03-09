Northeastern men’s basketball falls to Drexel in CAA semifinals, 74-67

The second-seeded Huskies, who went roughly two weeks between games because of COVID-related cancellations and had to schedule games on the fly to try and make up for lost time, faltered down the stretch Monday against the No 6 seed Dragons and suffered the loss.

The wild ride of the Northeastern men’s basketball team came to an end Monday night, as Drexel knocked off the Huskies, 74-67, in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament in Harrisonburg, Va.

On the other side of the ball, Drexel connected on three straight three pointers late in the second half to help finish off the Huskies. The Dragons had four players in double figures, led by Zach Walton (15 points).

Advertisement

Drexel (11-7) advances to the conference final to face No. 8 seed Elon (10-8) Tuesday night.

The two teams were back-and-forth throughout the first half, and a Walker jumped knotted things at 23 with 5:37 to go in the first half. But a 10-2 run from Drexel gave the Dragons some breathing room, as they headed into halftime with a 34-29 edge.

Drexel pushed out to a double-digit lead to start the second, going up by as many as 13. Sparked by Walker, Northeastern responded by cutting the lead to one on a three from Telfort with 6:21 to go in regulation, capping an 8-0 run.

But back-to-back threes from Mate Okros stretched the Dragons’ lead to five, and James Butler followed with another three to give Drexel enough of an edge to hold on down the stretch.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.