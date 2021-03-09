Struggling Jake DeBrusk takes a seat for Bruins’ matchup with Islanders

“At the end of the day, we’re not quite getting out of Jake what we want,” explained coach Bruce Cassidy following the morning workout. “Some of that is circumstance and situational; he’s moved around, been hurt, and the center [David Krejci] he’s played with in the past has been hurt. So …”

What would have been the young winger’s 221st career game in the NHL instead was a night off spent trying to figure out what can get him back in the game.

Jake DeBrusk, his stock sinking ever lower in the Bruins lineup, moved to higher ground Tuesday night and watched from the Nassau Coliseum press box as the Bruins faced the Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

DeBrusk, 24, has struggled mightily to get on the scoresheet. In 17 games, he has cobbled together a meager 1-4—5 line. His goal came Feb. 18, and he then went 0-2—2 over the next seven games, generating only two shots on net.

For the most part, DeBrusk has not been a factor around the net, making himself a presence to receive passes, and has not motored there on his own with the puck to create chances. He has moved up and down the lineup on various line combinations, including a stint at No. 1 right wing, but his game has been without rhythm and substance and purpose.

Meanwhile, noted Cassidy, DeBrusk has met one-one-one with all members of the coaching staff, continued to talk with linemates, watched video clips. When none of that seemed to flip the switch, Cassidy resorted to shipping him off to press row.

“We feel he’s been given ice to perform to the best of his ability,” said Cassidy, whose right wings Tuesday were David Pastrnak, Jack Studnicka, Craig Smith, and Chris Wagner. “We just feel we’re not getting the effort that’s required.

“It’s not always about the scoresheet. It’s about being one of 20 guys helping you win, and some nights it’s there and some nights it’s not.”

DeBrusk, the No. 14 pick overall in the 2015 draft, averaged a tick over 20 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons. The combination of promise and production in his game secured him a two-year, $7.35 million contract extension in the offseason.

The move to the press box likely will be temporary. He could be back in his No. 74 for Thursday’s visit here by the Rangers. It’s also possible that general manager Don Sweeney will listen to offers for him with the April 12 trade deadline on the horizon.

“Sometimes going upstairs and taking a look is not a bad way to go,” said Cassidy. “Put a different perspective on it and maybe have a better appreciation for being in there, and then maybe educating yourself on things you’re seeing up top that look a little easier than in the live action.

“At the end of the day, he’s not the first person that’s been scratched and he won’t be the last. We want to make him a better player in the long run. This is the avenue we are going to take today and then we’ll sort it out on Thursday when the Rangers are in town.”

Cassidy, proud son of Ottawa and only recently a US citizen, very much would like to be coaching in Beijing in less than a year for the Winter Olympics.

If it’s with Team Canada, that’s great. If it’s with Team USA, that’s equally as fine.

“I think it would be an honor to coach in the Olympics,” said Cassidy. ”For Canada, obviously. And I just became a US citizen, but if it meant being on the US side, I would certainly do it.”

Cassidy, a former first-round draft pick as a puck-rushing defenseman, played briefly for the Canadian national team in 1986-87, a season he spent mostly in the Blackhawks’ minor league system. He was not part of the Canadian contingent that played in the 1988 Games at Calgary. Earlier in his development, he played for Canada in the World Juniors.

“Listen, I love the game, and I like being around the best players in the world,” he said. “That’s my perspective on it. If I was able to pick and choose, I’d have a little more allegiance to Canada because I spent the majority of my life as a Canadian.”

Cassidy said that Team Canada, which recently named Sweeney among its team managers for Beijing, has not contacted him about coaching in the ’22 Games.

Cassidy was sworn in as a US citizen in October of last year.

In their three previous matchups, the Bruins were challenged to get inside on the Islanders and create legit scoring chances. Size matters, particularly along the blue line.

When the sides last met, four of the Islanders’ backliners were 6 feet 2 inches or taller: Ryan Pulock (6-2), Adam Pelech (6-3), Noah Dobson (6-4), and Scott Mayfield (6-5).

In their 1-0 loss Sunday to the Devils, the Bruins had only Jarred Tinordi (6-6) in that 6-2-or-over category. The rest of the D pack ranged from Matt Grzelcyk (5-9) to Urho Vaakanainen (6-1).

The Islander style back there, noted Cassidy, is similar to how the Bruins play, albeit with personnel more reminiscent of when the Bruins worked the back end with the stout likes of Zdeno Chara, Dennis Seidenberg, Adam McQuaid, and Johnny Boychuk, average height of nearly 6-4.

“They’ll give you some space early in the zone,” said Cassidy. “But their D are always inside the dots, they’ve got good sticks, and they box out well.”

The trick is to find ways around it.

“You can attack them, and drive the pucks deeper, maybe behind the goal line at times. Force them to move their feet in different direction and maybe get pucks into the slot. Again, you’ve got to work hard to get inside, so there’s obviously some will and commitment just to getting in there.”

It’s the will and commitment factors where DeBrusk has come up light this year. He’s not alone in that. But that played a large part in why he was inthe press box.

“They’ve found a better way to have better third periods than us,” said Cassidy. “That’s the bottom line.”

In their three previous visits to Nassau, all losses, the Bruins were outscored by an aggregate 8-0 in the third period. They were tied through 40 minutes in each of those contests.

Jaro Halak (5-2-1) was in net for the Feb. 25 battering and was back on the job Tuesday, as planned. Dan Vladar backed up Halak, with Tuukka Rask back in Boston recovering from a minor injury sustained late in Sunday’s loss.

“He’s feeling better,” Cassidy said of his No. 1 stopper. “But we figured, why mix in a couple of plane rides when not necessary? A little maintenance for him, save a trip. Simple as that.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.