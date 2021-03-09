Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rays get to Boston bullpen

Breakdown: After Nick Pivetta allowed one run over three innings, Matt Hall started the fourth and quickly gave up three runs. He walked Austin Meadows and Yandy Diaz before Ji-Man Choi and Willy Adames singled in runs. Kevin Kiermaier drove in another with a fielder’s choice. The Sox, trailing 10-0, scored three runs in the eighth inning. Jonathan Araúz had a two-run single.

Next: The Sox host the Braves at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Matt Andriese is scheduled to oppose Max Fried.

