Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rays get to Boston bullpen

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 9, 2021, 50 minutes ago
After taking over to start the fourth inning, Matt Hall quickly gave up three runs.
After taking over to start the fourth inning, Matt Hall quickly gave up three runs.Maddie Meyer/Getty

Score: Rays 11, Red Sox 3

Record: 3-5

Breakdown: After Nick Pivetta allowed one run over three innings, Matt Hall started the fourth and quickly gave up three runs. He walked Austin Meadows and Yandy Diaz before Ji-Man Choi and Willy Adames singled in runs. Kevin Kiermaier drove in another with a fielder’s choice. The Sox, trailing 10-0, scored three runs in the eighth inning. Jonathan Araúz had a two-run single.

Next: The Sox host the Braves at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Matt Andriese is scheduled to oppose Max Fried.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

