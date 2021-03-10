In ‘Cherry,’ on Apple TV+, love and war and addiction

Yet what felt vivid and lived in Nico Walker’s critically acclaimed 2018 novel — in part because Walker genuinely lived it — feels studied and stentorian on film, with a central figure who never seems more than the sum of his dumb choices and worse luck. Arriving on AppleTV+ this week, “Cherry” is a two-and-a-half hour slog that confuses grinding our faces in misery with seriousness of purpose.

“Cherry” is three movies in one, none of them fresh, all of them overlong. First it’s a romance between a shy guy and his dour manic pixie dream girl, then it’s a blood-spurting war drama, and finally, endlessly, it’s an addiction movie with a side of crime spree. Each of these elements has been brought up to date: The romance has aspects of dude-bro misogyny, the war is in Iraq, and the addiction is to opioids in general and heroin in particular.

Tom Holland plays the title character (never referred to as such onscreen) who falls hard for delicate but damaged college classmate Emily (Ciara Bravo). Their courtship — mildly creepy on his part, inexplicably indulgent on hers — is contrasted with his circle of friends, a trash-talking group of guys who have no understanding of women and contempt for anyone who does. Throughout “Cherry,” a sad, angry masculine neurosis hovers in the background like graffiti, but it’s never engaged with or explored. It’s just there.

Advertisement

Tom Holland in "Cherry." Associated Press

A lovers’ misunderstanding results in Cherry enlisting in the army and shipping out to Iraq as a medic. The basic training sequences feel derived from one too many viewings of “Full Metal Jacket,” and the carnage and absurdity of US involvement — the friendships, losses, blood, and (literal) guts — are portrayed in a way that seems both heartfelt and cursory. Once back in the states and reunited with his wife, the hero flounders with PTSD and dives headlong into a romance with heroin, taking Emily with him. “You kill yourself slowly,” says Cherry to the camera, “but you feel great doing it.”

Advertisement

Everything in this movie has been done and said elsewhere, especially the addiction sequences: If you’ve seen “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Panic in Needle Park,” “Requiem for a Dream,” or “Trainspotting,” you’ve essentially seen the back half of “Cherry.” But that only points up how addiction melts individuality down to the desire for the next fix, and, anyway, why shouldn’t the current epidemic have its own stories, its own doomed protagonists? The problems here are that the filmmakers lean on style and sensationalism rather than observational empathy and that the two leads just aren’t up to the complexities of their roles. Holland leads us through Cherry’s stations of the cross with an expression of fixed misery, a single tear letting us know when he’s really feeling something. (He does get one meltdown in Iraq and another toward the end, and they’re the most honest moments in the movie.) Bravo never gives her character the kind of idiosyncratic detail that might add flesh to a screenplay’s bones.

Ciara Bravo in "Cherry." Associated Press

Holland, of course, is playing Spider-Man in the latest movie series adapted from the Marvel comics, and “Cherry” directors Anthony and Joe Russo worked with him on the last run of “Avengers” films, including the box office behemoth “Avengers: Endgame.” As filmmakers, they have become adept at the grand pop-Wagnerian gesture and are Hollywood’s reigning masters of CGI Götterdämmerung. But stories of humans struggling in non-pixelated reality require a different skill set and more finely calibrated tools. Poor, screwed-up Cherry is not and never will be a superhero. I’m not sure anyone here knows what to do with that.

Advertisement

★½

CHERRY

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg, based on the novel by Nico Walker. Starring Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo. Available on AppleTV+. 142 minutes. R (graphic drug abuse, disturbing and violent images, pervasive language, sexual content)





Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.