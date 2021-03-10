Esther Nelson announces her finale as Boston Lyric Opera director

But now it’s time to move on, Nelson said in a Zoom interview Tuesday. “I have always had a strong belief ... that an artistic director should think about making room for new voices after about eight or 10 years,” she said. “A company benefits from having different points of view and having different artistic energies infused.”

Esther Nelson will step down from her position as general and artistic director of Boston Lyric Opera at the end of this season, the company announced Wednesday. Over 12 years, she led the company through a period of evolution and growth, marked by the establishment of new programs and community partnerships as well as its 2015 exit from the Shubert Theatre with hopes of finding a more suitable stage — a search that is ongoing.

Nelson intended to go to the board and start planning a strategy for her departure last spring. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, roiling the arts world by forcing the shutdown of live performances. So the director shifted her focus to ensuring the company would survive the crisis while honoring existing contracts with artists.

BLO chief operating officer Bradley Vernatter will assume the role of acting general and artistic director May 1. He plans to see the company through a long-term strategic planning process, forecasted to take between 18 months and two years. After that, the company will begin its search for more permanent leadership.

“We live in an environment of seismic cultural shift. You can’t ignore that,” said Nelson, who worked closely with Vernatter to develop pandemic-era offerings such as a digital production of Philip Glass’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

“We have to seize the moment to look at how we can become more representative of the community we serve,” she added. “The community has to be part of that evaluation.”

Nelson assumed her role at Boston Lyric Opera in 2008 after spending several years as an independent consultant. Over a long career, she had taken the reins of four other opera companies, including the renowned Glimmerglass Opera (now Glimmerglass Festival) in Cooperstown, N.Y. This was where Carole Charnow, then the general director of Opera Boston, first met Nelson and was initially struck by her enthusiasm and vision — a first impression that bore out once Nelson began her work in Boston.

“I would say she’s continued the legacy of robust women impresarios out of Boston, dating back to Sarah Caldwell,” said Charnow, now the president and CEO of the Boston Children’s Museum.

When Nelson arrived, taking over the general director position from Janice Mancini Del Sesto (the longest-serving general director in BLO history) as well as the artistic director position, which had been vacant for years, she inherited a company that primarily rented and presented existing productions. Nelson quickly got to work setting up BLO to premiere original productions, hiring directors and designers.

Despite the ongoing recession and financial turmoil, Nelson even added a fourth annual production to the lineup of each season. These “Opera Annex” offerings spotlighted newer works, often in unconventional venues. The first was a 2010 production of Benjamin Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw” in Park Plaza Castle.

Another Nelson-era development was the Emerging Artist initiative, which offered local early-career singers coaching, career support, contracts in BLO productions, and the opportunity to understudy principal roles.

“I can say without exaggeration that [the Emerging Artist program] has really made my career happen,” said Omar Najmi, a tenor raised in Reading who participated in the program as a singer from 2013 to 2016 and later returned as a composer. “When you’re trying to find your footing outside of school, that can be really challenging. Having a major company like BLO take a chance on you and decide to really foster your growth ... it was critical.”

In an interview with the Globe last winter, Emerging Artist alumna Chelsea Basler remembered Nelson’s support after the soprano pulled out of a show to give birth on opening night. When Basler returned to work, Nelson made sure there was a private lactation room and ample break time to keep the baby fed.

Charnow noted Nelson’s holistic approach to professional development. “She focused not only on singers, but directors and designers and stage managers. She looked at the art form as a whole — as an industry.”

Nelson’s time at BLO is also characterized by her decision not to renew the company’s contract with the Shubert Theatre, its primary home since 1998. The decision was primarily financial; associated costs limited the amount of time BLO could rehearse in the space, plus the contract prevented the opera company from managing its own single-ticket sales, severely limiting access to vital patron data in an age of declining subscriptions.

On top of that, the space left much to be desired for opera artists and audiences alike. “It was no great place to see opera,” said Anthony Rudel, general manager of GBH and son of longtime New York City Opera head honcho Julius Rudel. “The back wall of the pit had an echo, because it was cinderblock.”

So Nelson transformed BLO into a floating opera company. Productions over the past five years were mounted in every venue imaginable, from an in-the-round stage at Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in South Boston to the acoustically dreadful John Hancock Hall to a pop-up carnival at Steriti Memorial Rink.

Being a wandering company offered BLO valuable opportunities to develop relationships within the community, with both organizations and new patrons who wouldn’t necessarily come to the Shubert, said Nelson. However, she knows the company needs a home, and new leadership will continue efforts toward that end.

“The hardest thing she had to deal with is the absence of the theater,” said Rudel, who worked with Nelson to record the final dress rehearsal of BLO’s “Norma” when it was canceled because of the pandemic last spring. “[Yet] she’s kept a company afloat in this city, which is not easy. How many go under, in this city? She’s innovative! Using an ice skating rink to do a thing — who’d have thought of that. ... She’s done a wonderful job pulling off some of the cobwebs.”

Nelson doesn’t know what’s next for her and her career. During the pandemic, she said, she set aside her personal life to make sure BLO had what it needed for the present moment and foreseeable future. Now she’s ready for a break; maybe studying medieval history, maybe sitting down at the piano again, and definitely biking with her husband. “I’m very fine not going to another company at this point,” she said. “I feel that I still have something to give, and I think doors will open. Whatever there may be will come my way.”

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.