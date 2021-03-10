Standout originals give Apple TV+ its strength

I’ve been admiring some of Apple TV+’s choices. Given that the streaming service has no great library of vintage series, it needs to have strong originals to make it worthwhile (at $4.99 for a month) to already oversubscribed viewers.
So far, the service has stood out with “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Little America,” “The Morning Show,” “Visible: Out on Television,” and “For All Mankind,” with “Defending Jacob” a definite almost. Now comes news that Apple TV+ is going to deliver a promising limited series called “Lady in the Lake,” an adaptation of the 2019 novel by Laura Lippman. Set in mid-1960s Baltimore, it’s about a housewife-turned-reporter looking into the story of a missing Black woman whose body is found in a park lake.
Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o costar as the reporter and the ghost of the dead woman, respectively. Alma Har’el, who directed “Honey Boy,” will direct and co-write (with Dre Ryan) the miniseries.
Also in the works at Apple TV+: “Foundation,” based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace; an adaptation of Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story” with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen; a dark comedy based on Joe Nocera’s podcast “The Shrink Next Door” with Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn; and the World War II drama “Masters of the Air” from producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.
