Standout originals give Apple TV+ its strength

I’ve been admiring some of Apple TV+’s choices. Given that the streaming service has no great library of vintage series, it needs to have strong originals to make it worthwhile (at $4.99 for a month) to already oversubscribed viewers.

So far, the service has stood out with “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Little America,” “The Morning Show,” “Visible: Out on Television,” and “For All Mankind,” with “Defending Jacob” a definite almost. Now comes news that Apple TV+ is going to deliver a promising limited series called “Lady in the Lake,” an adaptation of the 2019 novel by Laura Lippman. Set in mid-1960s Baltimore, it’s about a housewife-turned-reporter looking into the story of a missing Black woman whose body is found in a park lake.