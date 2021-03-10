Aveo finally wins FDA approval for its kidney cancer drug

Aveo chief executive Michael Bailey said in statement that the FDA’s OK “marks the culmination of many years of hard work and determination of many individuals to bring this therapy to patients.”

The news cheered investors, who sent the Boston biotech’s stock up nearly 90 percent to close at $15.28 on the Nasdaq exchange.

Aveo Oncology announced on Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its kidney cancer drug Fotivda, which it plans to make available in the US by the end of March.

That is something of an understatement, given the company’s troubled history of crushed hopes and a scandal that marred the now-approved cancer treatment pill. In 2013 — when it was named Aveo Pharmaceuticals and based in Cambridge — a federal panel of outside experts squashed seven years of drug development in four hours, voting to recommend against approval of Aveo’s application to market the drug. The FDA agreed with the panel’s recommendation, rejecting the drug a few weeks later.

In turn, the company cut 62 percent of its staff, or 140 workers, and its share price plunged by more than 70 percent.

In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the biotech and its former executives of misleading investors about the chances of the drug winning approval. The SEC in 2018 found the company’s former chief financial officer, David Johnston, liable for civil securities fraud.

Wednesday’s decision by the FDA was based on new clinical trial data that showed the drug was safe and effective. Bailey called the approval a “noteworthy accomplishment in our industry.”

Aveo also has four drugs in preclinical and clinical development.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.