Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 2) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A tufted duck continued in Great Pond in Eastham, where 61 ruddy ducks, 20 ring-necked ducks, 2 red-throated loons, and 2 common ravens were also noted.

A male painted bunting visited a feeder in Eastham, where it has been present off and on since November, and a female visited a nearby feeder in Orleans.