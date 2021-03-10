Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 2) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A tufted duck continued in Great Pond in Eastham, where 61 ruddy ducks, 20 ring-necked ducks, 2 red-throated loons, and 2 common ravens were also noted.
A male painted bunting visited a feeder in Eastham, where it has been present off and on since November, and a female visited a nearby feeder in Orleans.
Sightings in Provincetown Harbor included two thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, and 2 purple sandpipers.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 11 common murre, 2 thick-billed murres, 240 razorbills, 2 black guillemots, 15 Iceland gulls, a short-eared owl, a Northern shrike, and a Lapland longspur.
A king eider continued near the railroad bridge on the Cape Cod Canal.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, 18 red crossbills in Falmouth, 11 redheads continuing at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 2 blue-winged teal in Barnstable, a white-crowned sparrow and an evening grosbeak in Wellfleet, and a blue-winged teal in North Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.