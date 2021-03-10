Lara Spencer likes the Brimfield flea markets, rescue dogs, Greece — and cashing in on clutter

If you don’t know her from ABC’s “Good Morning America,” then you probably know Lara Spencer from the HGTV show “Flea Market Flip,” which often films at the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets in Massachusetts. “Brimfield is a second home to me. I love the people, the food, the charming inn [where we always stay]. … I take my time when I am there and really enjoy the experience. And it is quite an experience,” Spencer, 51, said. “If you haven’t been, you really should go. You can find the most fabulous things: vintage clothes, antiques, art … you name it, it’s there. I guarantee you will not leave empty-handed.” As if she doesn’t have enough on her plate, the mother of two teens is hosting/executive producing a new HGTV show called “Everything But the House,” which premieres on March 19. In it, Spencer and her team help homeowners clear out their houses and cash in on their clutter. “I think the timing is perfect,” she said of the show. “As viewers follow a family’s journey to loosen their load and make some money in the process, I think they will learn about their own things and hopefully feel inspired to dig in and uncover hidden gems in their own homes.” The Long Island native from Garden City, N.Y., now lives in Greenwich, Conn., with her children, Duff, 19, and Kate, 16, and her husband, Richard McVey, chairman and chief executive officer of MarketAxess, a leading electronic trading platform. They have three rescue dogs — Riva, Dandy, and Coco — whom Spencer said the family “adores” and shared that she would have five more rescues if she could get her husband to agree to it. We caught up with the TV personality to talk about all things travel.

Greece. It is the perfect combination of relaxation, history, and nightlife. We took the kids in 2019 before COVID-19 hit, and we cannot wait to get back there! [I like] Santorini for relaxing and romance; Paros and Antiparos for exploring, eating, and the beach; and Mykonos for nightlife.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

When it comes to eating, I always try to go with the flow and eat whatever is local where we are. Fresh fish and vegetables, warm breads … whatever is fresh and specific to that region — and always rosé.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I have never been to Australia and New Zealand but would love to go. From the beaches of Australia to the incredible topography of New Zealand, and some of the nicest people I have ever met … I can’t wait to dive in. I know I need three weeks to do it right, so it will have to wait until my kids are in college!

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A great sunblock, a Bluetooth speaker — music sets the tone for the trip — and moisturizer. My skin gets very dry when I travel.

Aisle or window?

I always try to sit in the aisle so I don’t have to bother my seatmates when I want to get up.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was a competitive springboard diver growing up and my parents took me to competitions around the country. There were probably 10 trips a year to diving meets in California, Florida, Texas, Ohio, and pretty much every state that had a college-level swimming facility. Those trips were always special because mom and dad were there to cheer me on, and we would always stay a day on either end to explore a new destination.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I love to try all the foods and dishes that are specific to that culture or region. I don’t worry about counting calories. That can wait until we get home.

Best travel tip?

Just go. Explore. If you can’t fly, get in your car and go see the world or your state or wherever you can learn about our great country and different people, cultures, history, and foods. Be curious and go with the flow. Only worry about what you can control. The rest is out of your hands, so don’t waste your energy worrying.