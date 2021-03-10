‘Married at First Sight’ is casting in Boston

But in her spare time, when she’s not seeing patients, she’s an expert on “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime show casting its 14th season in Boston.

It’ll be the second time the reality series focuses on local couples; the show has also visited cities such as Dallas, Chicago, and New York. Season 6 in Boston resulted in one of three couples staying married; Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson are still happily ever after. (The show, on the whole, has a fairly good track record, considering. There are 12 married that are still married — out of 35. “With 8 babies!,” a spokesperson for “Married” e-mailed.)

The series, for those who don’t know, is what it sounds like. Singles are matched and married at first meeting. The show follows them as they get to know each other. Experts such as Coles stick around to assist. The show is accepting applications now, but not every single person seeking a partner is meant for this kind of reality experience. Coles hopped on a Zoom call to talk about who should apply — and what might make this Boston season different.

Q. The experience of being on this show is not for everyone, but for some people it might be appealing. Why?

A. I think the appealing part of it is that for a lot of singles, they have been there, done that, been around the block a million times, and they still haven’t gotten to their final goal, which is to be in a long-term committed marriage. What’s amazing about this show is that it starts off with that commitment of marriage. So you’re getting what you want, right from the beginning — and then it’s up to you to keep it. You get to grow with this other person who presumably wants the same thing, too. As matchmaking experts, we really try to find the couples we think are so balanced and well-matched that they can’t do anything but succeed. Sometimes it unfolds beautifully like a flower, and other times it’s a roller coaster.

Q. Who should apply?

A. The people who shouldn’t apply — it’s easier to talk to them — are people who don’t want to be committed to one person. Or people who put so much emphasis on physical attraction and having that immediate physical connection that this is too much of a risk for them. They don’t get to pick who they’re married to — they’re going to meet them as they’re getting married at the altar. If you can’t possibly love someone without liking everything about the way that they look, this is not for [you].

Q. Has the show found that location matters? How do the attitudes of a place like Boston affect casting?

A. All the seasons I’ve been on have been in the south. The farthest north I’ve been is Charlotte, [N.C.]. What I’ve heard from everyone is that the attitude down south, there’s more of a sense of traditional marriage as being like the ultimate [goal]. Whereas when [the show has] been up north, there’s much more of a broader idea of what a long-term lasting, committed, loving relationship can look like, and it’s not always gearing toward marriage.

Q. Many people have spent the last year thinking about what they want when they come out of isolation. How do you think the pandemic has shaped people’s interest in this kind of concept?

A. I think the pandemic has helped people to realize what they do want. And typically, that is somebody to be with somebody to share life with on the daily. People who are both lonely and alone have, maybe, a newfound perspective that they don’t want to be doing life alone or as a single person.

Q. Who are you looking for as you accept applications?

A. Individuals who do believe that marriage is the ultimate form of love between two people. [People] who are authentic; it doesn’t matter if there are cameras on you or not. We want people who are coachable who are flexible. We want people who are emotionally available.

To apply for a spot on Married at First Sight, visit https://mafsboston.castingcrane.com.

This interview was edited and condensed. Meredith Goldstein writes the advice column Love Letters and can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.