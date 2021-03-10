Photos: George Clooney film ‘The Tender Bar’ takes over the South End

Most of us aren’t getting on a plane for Los Angeles these days, but nice chunk of Hollywood rolled into the South End Wednesday as filming for “The Tender Bar” took over several locations around the neighborhood.
Director George Clooney, looking like a real Bostonian in a knit cap, mask, and down jacket, stood at the center of it all, as film crews set up outside the South End Buttery on Shawmut Avenue early Wednesday and later relocated to the nearby Aquitaine restaurant on Tremont Street.
The Amazon Studios production, based on the 2005 memoir by Pulitzer winner J.R. Moehringer, tells the story of a young man who bonds with his uncle and the regulars at his Long Island bar before heading off to Yale.
Advertisement
The movie stars Ben Affleck, who plays Uncle Charlie, and Tye Sheridan (”Ready Player One”) as young J.R. Lily Rabe, who recently starred in HBO’s “The Undoing” with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, and now appears in the Amazon crime drama “Tell Me Your Secrets,” portrays J.R.’s mother in “The Tender Bar,” according to Deadline.
On Wednesday, Sheridan was seen getting some direction from Clooney as he filmed a scene at an outdoor table opposite newcomer Briana Middleton. Filming was set to continue Wednesday at a private residence on Union Park.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.