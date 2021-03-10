Photos: George Clooney film ‘The Tender Bar’ takes over the South End

Most of us aren’t getting on a plane for Los Angeles these days, but nice chunk of Hollywood rolled into the South End Wednesday as filming for “The Tender Bar” took over several locations around the neighborhood.

Director George Clooney, looking like a real Bostonian in a knit cap, mask, and down jacket, stood at the center of it all, as film crews set up outside the South End Buttery on Shawmut Avenue early Wednesday and later relocated to the nearby Aquitaine restaurant on Tremont Street.

The Amazon Studios production, based on the 2005 memoir by Pulitzer winner J.R. Moehringer, tells the story of a young man who bonds with his uncle and the regulars at his Long Island bar before heading off to Yale.