Photos: George Clooney film ‘The Tender Bar’ takes over the South End

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Director George Clooney on set while filming a scene for The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston on Wednesday.
Director George Clooney on set while filming a scene for The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston on Wednesday.

Most of us aren’t getting on a plane for Los Angeles these days, but nice chunk of Hollywood rolled into the South End Wednesday as filming for “The Tender Bar” took over several locations around the neighborhood.

Director George Clooney, looking like a real Bostonian in a knit cap, mask, and down jacket, stood at the center of it all, as film crews set up outside the South End Buttery on Shawmut Avenue early Wednesday and later relocated to the nearby Aquitaine restaurant on Tremont Street.

The Amazon Studios production, based on the 2005 memoir by Pulitzer winner J.R. Moehringer, tells the story of a young man who bonds with his uncle and the regulars at his Long Island bar before heading off to Yale.

The movie stars Ben Affleck, who plays Uncle Charlie, and Tye Sheridan (”Ready Player One”) as young J.R. Lily Rabe, who recently starred in HBO’s “The Undoing” with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, and now appears in the Amazon crime drama “Tell Me Your Secrets,” portrays J.R.’s mother in “The Tender Bar,” according to Deadline.

On Wednesday, Sheridan was seen getting some direction from Clooney as he filmed a scene at an outdoor table opposite newcomer Briana Middleton. Filming was set to continue Wednesday at a private residence on Union Park.

A film crew prepares to shoot a scene for "The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston on March 10, 2021.
A film crew prepares to shoot a scene for "The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston on March 10, 2021.
Actress Briana Middleton on the set of the movie "The Tender Bar."
Actress Briana Middleton on the set of the movie "The Tender Bar."
Director George Clooney talked with actor Tye Sheridan while filming a scene.
Director George Clooney talked with actor Tye Sheridan while filming a scene.
A checker taxi passed through the set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston.
A checker taxi passed through the set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar" at the South End Buttery in Boston.
Director George Clooney (center) on set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar "at the South End Buttery in Boston.
Director George Clooney (center) on set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar "at the South End Buttery in Boston.
Director George Clooney on set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
Director George Clooney on set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A phone booth is used while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A phone booth is used while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A man prepared a camera while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A man prepared a camera while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
Director George Clooney (right) talked with actor Tye Sheridan (left) who was seated across from actress Briana Middleton.
Director George Clooney (right) talked with actor Tye Sheridan (left) who was seated across from actress Briana Middleton.
Extras and onlookers watched the filming of a scene for "The Tender Bar."
Extras and onlookers watched the filming of a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A checker taxi passes through the set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."
A checker taxi passes through the set while filming a scene for "The Tender Bar."

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.