Alexander Graham Bell made the world’s first telephone call 145 years ago in Boston

It happened in Boston, at a boardinghouse at 5 Exeter Place, where Bell worked. That building is long gone, but a plaque was installed to commemorate the historic moment.

“Mr. Watson, come here,” were the infamous words uttered by Alexander Graham Bell when he made his first successful phone call on March 10, 1876.

In March 1916 The Boston Globe reported that plaques would be unveiled to commemorate the invention of the telephone and the phone call that Alexander Graham Bell made on March 10, 1876.

“Here Alexander Graham Bell transmitted to Thomas Augustus Watson the first complete and intelligible sentence by telephone March 10, 1876,” the plaque reads. “The Bostonian Society and New England Telephone and Telegraph Company placed this tablet March 10 1916.”

On the night of March 10, 1876, Bell wrote a letter to his father and spoke of the significance of what had occurred, and what it could mean for the future of communications.

Advertisement

“I feel that I have at last found the solution of a great problem, and the day is coming when telegraph wires will be laid on to houses just like water or gas is, and friends will converse with each other without leaving homes,” Bell wrote.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.