Another perk to getting the COVID-19 shot: fully vaccinated travelers to Mass. from out-of-state don’t have to quarantine

“Individuals who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine, more than 14 days ago and who do not have symptoms, do not need to obtain a negative test prior to traveling to, or quarantine upon arrival to, Massachusetts,” the site says.

It adds that travelers must prove their vaccinated status to be exempt from quarantining.

“COVID-19 vaccinated individuals arriving in Massachusetts must have documentation of their vaccination(s), including the date(s) of administration, available if asked,” the site says. “This exception does not include vaccinated individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, who must follow all testing and quarantine guidance outlined in the travel rules.”

There are also currently five lower-risk states and territories exempt from the quarantine requirement, regardless of travelers’ vaccination status. Those exempt locales are Hawaii, Missouri, Puerto Rico, Washington, and Oregon, per mass.gov.

Missouri, Oregon, and Washington were added to the exempt list last week.

Everyone else from the non-exempt states who’s not fully vaccinated still has to follow the rules around quarantining or obtaining a negative test soon after arriving in Massachusetts.

The mass.gov site says the rules require non-exempt travelers to quarantine “for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts. If not obtained before entry to Massachusetts, a test may be obtained after arrival. However, all such arriving travelers must immediately begin the 10-day quarantine until a negative test result has been received. Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day.”

Other New England states have made recent changes around travel as well.

Maine Governor Janet Mills on Friday announced that those traveling to the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test, effective immediately.

Mills made the announcement while detailing several rollbacks of COVID-19 measures as vaccinations ramp up in the state. The move comes in the run-up to summer, a season she called a “crucial time of the year for so many businesses and for our state’s economy as a whole.”

And in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont last week announced that effective March 19, the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine or negative test result for incoming travelers will become an advisory, meaning the measure will be recommended but those who don’t comply won’t be punished.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.