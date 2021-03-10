Baker faces growing pressure on COVID-19 vaccine priorities, strategy

“If I have to be at Fenway Park at noon for my shot, I have to take the day off from work,” said Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, who’s part of a labor delegation set to meet with state officials Thursday morning to argue for inoculations in schools.

Now, teachers unions are pressing for another big change in the state’s vaccination program. They and other labor groups want their members to get COVID-19 shots at workplaces instead of the mass vaccination sites that the Baker administration has stood up over the past six weeks.

Massachusetts officials had to quickly accommodate President Biden’s plan to vaccinate teachers by the end of this month. Caught by surprise, the state had little choice but to expand its already crowded vaccine eligibility pool.

Baker administration officials, slogging through a period of supply shortages amid growing demand for vaccines, have been buffeted from all sides — forcing them to continually reshape the state’s vaccine distribution priorities and strategies.

“People have been stepping up and working the system,” Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday. He acknowledged, “The pressure is put on everyone who’s part of this [vaccine rollout] because of the limits associated with supply.”

Massachusetts providers have administered 2.2 million vaccine shots to date, and about 750,000 residents are fully immunized. But the state’s goal is to vaccinate 4.1 million adults by summer, and it’s currently getting only about 250,000 doses a week, including 155,000 first doses of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Part of the pressure on Baker and other governors is now coming from the White House, where Biden’s team is taking a more assertive posture than its predecessors in managing COVID-19 vaccinations. Baker admitted last week he had no advance warning of the president’s plan to vaccinate teachers as part of a national push to reopen K-12 schools.

“The first time we heard about it was the tweet [from the president],” Baker said. But, the governor said dutifully, “We will follow suit with the feds to be consistent.”

State officials had little choice but to put as many as 400,000 teachers, school employees, and child care workers on deck for shots. The federal $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which Biden is expected to sign into law Friday, will funnel a projected $8 billion cash infusion into Massachusetts, a powerful incentive to align with federal priorities.

Even before Baker’s announcement, White House officials were able to open appointments immediately for educators at more than 80 CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts, which receive vaccine shipments directly from the federal government.

“We are seeing a significant uptake in the number of teachers making vaccine appointments at CVS, including in Massachusetts,” said CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis. CVS outlets in Massachusetts will get about 114,000 vaccine doses at Massachusetts stores this week, including 19,000 of the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

To reinforce Biden’s focus on teachers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly issued guidance last week requiring retail pharmacies that get federal shipments to “set aside all currently unbooked vaccination slots for the exclusive use of teachers, school staff, and child care workers through March 31.” The guidance said other eligible residents could claim unbooked slots 48 hours before appointments.

State officials had been wary about making educators eligible for vaccines at a time when hundreds of thousand of seniors and residents with underlying health conditions were still struggling to line up appointments. Officials privately cited data showing more than 95 percent of state teachers are under 65, while the vast majority of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts have been over that age.

“It is important that we continue to provide access to other eligible groups, like residents over 65 and individuals with two medical conditions,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Before the Biden announcement, the Baker administration had lumped teachers together with others, such as grocery clerks and sanitation workers, in a group that will be next to qualify for shots. But the state has set no date for when these essential workers will become eligible.

While it bankrolled fast-track development of COVID vaccines, the Trump administration was less involved in distribution, leaving it to states to establish their own priorities.

That spawned a patchwork system where groups who qualify for injections in one state are still waiting in other states. Massachusetts made health workers and nursing home residents its first priority, for example, but only made residents over 65 eligible after about 30 other states had done so.

Alaska this week became the first state to remove all eligibility requirements, offering shots to anyone age 16 or older. But most states continue to lack adequate vaccine supplies.

“All states want more vaccines,” said Jen Kates, senior vice president and global health policy director at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. “Having a stronger federal role in easing the process is welcome. But we’re still in a demand-is-greater-than-supply phase across the country. I think it’s going to last a couple more months, or longer.”

Adding to the pressure on the state vaccine program, labor unions representing teachers, transit workers, and other essential employees have been clamoring for a more decentralized strategy.

“The vaccination sites that are closest to the community will be the most successful,” said Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.

Local boards of health, trained and funded to vaccinate residents, have seen their supplies curtailed as the state shifted its focus to assembly-line injections at MassVax and regional sites.

State officials are directing 83,000 doses this week to the MassVax sites and 38,000 to regional collaborative clinics, compared to just 25,000 doses sent to local boards. In addition, hospitals are getting 79,000 doses, and community health centers 25,000.

But officials offered little encouragement Wednesday that they could accommodate demands for vaccinations at schools or other local workplace sites.

“We don’t have more doses to give,” said Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services.

Kontos at AFT Massachusetts said she isn’t particularly optimistic about Thursday’s meeting with Sudders and state Education Secretary Jeffrey Riley at which the union leaders will call for bringing vaccines directly to schools. The coalition behind the Last Mile Vaccine Delivery Proposal includes local firefighters and emergency medical technicians who have already vaccinated first responders in the state.

“In my opinion, Governor Baker sacrificed equity for efficiency,” Kontos said.

Merrie Najimy, president of Massachusetts Teachers Association, also contended the state’s vaccination approach has been “disconnected with the principles” of efficiency, equity, and a minimal disruption to the school day.

“It’s the local distribution models that make any vaccination program efficient and equitable, and they cause least disruption,” Najimy said.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FeliciaGans.