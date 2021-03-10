Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev suing over his treatment in supermax prison

Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, planted the bombs that killed three people and injured more than 260 others on April 15, 2013. They also murdered an MIT police officer a few days later and, hours after that, engaged in a shootout with police in Watertown that led to the death a year later of a Boston officer. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in the shootout; Dzhokhar Tsarnaev escaped, but was captured later the same day.

The 27-year-old Tsarnaev last week updated his suit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and managers at the BOP supermax prison in Colorado where he has been incarcerated.

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is making a variety of claims in a lawsuit over his treatment by federal prison officials, including that they are illegally preventing him from building relationships with his nieces and nephews — and undermining his chances of avoiding a death sentence.

Tsarnaev’s 2015 death sentence in US District Court in Boston was overturned last year on appeal, but the US Supreme Court was asked to reinstate it by the Trump administration. The court has not yet decided whether it will tackle the case. The former Cambridge man’s lawyers are urging the Supreme Court not to disturb the lower court’s decision.

Tsarnaev alleges in his lawsuit that prison officials are blocking him from having conversations with nieces and nephews, though he is allowed to speak with his parents and sisters twice a month.

“I have a First Amendment right to associate by phone, and mail with my nieces and nephews,” he contended in a handwritten 20-page suit filed in US District Court in Colorado. “This restriction is a violation of the Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment, that has resulted in great harm and injury, as well as psychological and emotional distress to me and my family, period.”

He also complained that he was punished for sending “craft items” he makes behind bars to his lawyers and relatives. His production of the items while incarcerated could be used to mitigate the evidence amassed by prosecutors if they are rebuffed by the Supreme Court and try for a second time to sentence him to death, he asserted.

“Constructive behavior by me during my incarceration is an aspect of ongoing mitigation, that is relevant and admissible in any new sentencing proceeding,” he wrote. “The defendants are violating my First Amendment right by restricting, severing and interfering with my constitutionally protected conduct of mailing mitigating evidence to members of my legal team.”

Tsarnaev also said that since he arrived at the prison five years ago, he has been designated a prisoner subject to “special administrative measures” that include limiting contact with relatives, subjecting his personal communications to first be reviewed by the FBI and prison officials before they are mailed, and showers only when escorted by a corrections officer.

Tsarnaev contends that he has met every goal set for him by prison administrators, but has not yet been released from the special restrictions, which are reviewed annually. He also contends that administrators seized $2,300 that was deposited into his prison account.

“Nobody could reasonably conclude that my receiving funds could result in harm to any persons or property,’' he wrote. “The seizure of my funds is arbitrary and capricious and without penological justification.”

According to Tsarnaev, he was given a face mask to fight COVID-19 behind bars but was sanctioned when the metal nose piece was missing. The mask issue is still being used against him, even though officials now know the metal piece was never installed, he claimed.

Federal authorities have not yet responded to Tsarnaev’s lawsuit, which asks that the court order the Bureau of Prisons change its treatment of him, release his money, and conclude that he should no longer have to live under the more-intense security arrangements.





