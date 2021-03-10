Cohasset lowers speed limit on most roads to 25 m.p.h.

The speed limit on most roads in Cohasset is dropping to 25 miles per hour beginning in May. The new speed limit will not affect Route 3A, a state road that runs through town.
Excluding Route 3A, the average speed limit in Cohasset is now 30 miles per hour, according to Police Chief William Quigley, who pushed for the change as a safety measure.
He said that since 2015, local police have issued 6,500 tickets for speeding, with the drivers — on average — going 16 miles per hour over the speed limit.
“The people in Cohasset drive too fast,” said Fire Chief Robert Silvia, who endorsed the lower speed limit. “Anything you can do to try to slow people down, it’s a good thing.”
The Select Board voted on Feb. 23 to set the townwide speed limit at 25 miles per hour, with the caveat that the change will not affect town roads that already have a lower limit. The board also asked Quigley to recommend some roads that might safely retain higher speed limits.
