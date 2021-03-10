Cohasset lowers speed limit on most roads to 25 m.p.h.

The speed limit on most roads in Cohasset is dropping to 25 miles per hour beginning in May. The new speed limit will not affect Route 3A, a state road that runs through town.

Excluding Route 3A, the average speed limit in Cohasset is now 30 miles per hour, according to Police Chief William Quigley, who pushed for the change as a safety measure.

He said that since 2015, local police have issued 6,500 tickets for speeding, with the drivers — on average — going 16 miles per hour over the speed limit.