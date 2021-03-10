Danvers to commemorate one-year anniversary of pandemic

Danvers will be marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic with a weeklong series of community events March 15-19.

COVID One Year Later is intended to recognize the efforts and sacrifices community members have made during the pandemic, to remember the lives lost, and to build hope for the future.

The program kicks off March 15 with Town Manager Steve Bartha delivering a virtual State of the Town address focused on the pandemic. Throughout the week, town buildings will be illuminated in blue light signifying the blue color of the town’s mascot. Residents and businesses are encouraged to similarly illuminate their properties.