Desperate measures

Right now, we’re seeing a frenzy of voter suppression measures led by Republicans across the country, especially in places the GOP once took for granted, like Georgia and Arizona, which sent Democrats to the US Senate and Joe Biden to the White House in 2020. Using the Big Lie of a stolen election to justify the measures, Republican officials are making absentee and mail-in voting harder, choking off ballot locations, and erecting hurdles that make it harder for young people, blue collar workers, and people of color to cast ballots. This state’s GOP has been making quixotic efforts to prevent Massachusetts from adopting mail-in voting permanently.

Just what you’ve been doing for years, of course, only more: Block as many likely Democratic voters as you can; then set about trying to scare those who remain into restoring your party to power. Who cares who gets hurt along the way, especially in blue states like Massachusetts? Even if those harmed are kids?

What do you do if you’re the GOP, voters are pulling away from you, and Democrats have just delivered massively popular COVID relief legislation to help tens of millions?

But you can only block so many votes. And, in the absence of actual policies that might appeal to the majority of those voters who remain, Republicans have fired up the phony outrage machine to scare up supporters. There is so very much to be afraid of, if you listen to Republicans and their propagandists, who lately have made themselves champions for Dr. Seuss books, Mr. Potato Head and, um, Neanderthals. They’re deploying the rhetoric of white supremacists to warn of diseased invaders from the south, a convenient twofer which allows Republicans like Texas Governor Greg Abbott to both scare voters and blame undocumented immigrants for any virus surges that result from his reckless and premature lifting of common-sense pandemic precautions.

Republicans have also opened a new front in the culture war, launching a crusade to keep transgender girls from competing in interscholastic girls’ sports. Leaders in at least 20 states are pushing measures to ban trans girls from competing against other girls. Maine and New Hampshire are among those where Republicans are arguing that transgender athletes have unfair advantages.

There’s not much evidence to support their contentions, however. The Associated Press recently asked two dozen lawmakers sponsoring these measures around the country, and the groups supporting them, for real-life examples and found that most could not cite even one local instance where a transgender athlete’s participation had been a problem. Some knew of no instances of participation by transgender athletes, period. On top of that, a bunch of states already have athletic association rules regulating trans athletes’ participation.

Never mind all of that. Republicans believe this is going to win back parents who would otherwise reject them in the next mid-terms and beyond. Or at least distract them. Last weekend, amid the debate over the Democrats’ COVID relief bill, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced an amendment that would have withheld funding from schools that allow trans girls to compete in interscholastic girls’ sports. His nakedly discriminatory measure was only narrowly defeated, garnering a shameful 49 votes, including one from Maine Senator Susan Collins.

A vote like that does immense damage, even if the measure fails. Like all Republican efforts to demonize and stigmatize trans people, it makes the world even more dangerous for them.

“It sends the message that we are not accepted, not wanted, that we are a community that needs to be policed and erased,” said Tre’Andre Valentine, executive director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

Even in this state, where there are greater legal protections for them, trans people are still harassed and assaulted because of who they are. Targeting trans girls in sports is especially cruel, Valentine said, because it means withholding experiences that are vital to all kids, but especially to them: Sports build confidence, teach kids to be part of a team, impart social skills, diminish isolation. Living, breathing children will be harmed by the electoral strategy of a party that is all out of real ideas.

“This hyper focus on trans girls’ bodies [is] a really bizarre and disturbing obsession these lawmakers are having,” Valentine said.

Republicans are hoping suburban parents will share that obsession. Make them wrong.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.