A dozen people displaced by Mission Hill fire

One resident jumped to safety from the second floor of a burning Mission Hill home late Monday night as Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that caused an estimated $750,000 in damage. The person was taken to a hospital for medical care, the department tweeted on its official Twitter account. Firefighters rushed to Pontiac Street around 9:50 p.m. to find heavy flames pouring out from the upper levels of a 3½-story building, the department said. A second alarm was called, bringing more crews to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about two hours. There was no update on the jumper’s condition Tuesday, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. A dozen people and one puppy were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Northeastern plans for ‘normal’ fall semester

A Northeastern University official said in a letter Tuesday that the college is planning for a “normal fall semester” after grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year. In a letter to the school community, provost David Madigan said Northeastern is planning to return to a semester with “regular campus activities.” “While COVID-19 will not be eliminated (it will likely be with us for years to come) the vast majority of scientific forecasts anticipate that the virus will be well under control by September,” Madigan wrote in the letter, citing “widespread vaccination” and the alleviation of the “care-giving burden” for faculty, staff, and students with K-12 schools returning to in-person classes. Madigan noted that measures like wearing masks and testing will likely still be in effect, and the university will track public health data and inform the community if plans for the fall change. Northeastern is not the only area college eyeing a return to relative normalcy for the next academic year. Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences dean Claudine Gay said last week in an interview with the Harvard Crimson, the university’s student-run newspaper, that Harvard’s goal is “charting a path to a full return for our students, our faculty, and staff” for the fall.

MALDEN

Woman killed by driver identified

The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash on Monday has been identified as 86-year-old Athena Hartwell, officials said Tuesday. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Malden, has been cited for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. He is not being identified, and a court date has not been scheduled. The preliminary investigation suggests Hartwell was walking west on Hunting Street near Salem Street at 1:38 p.m. when a black Toyota RAV4 struck her, the statement said. Hartwell was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene and was taken to an area hospital. Detectives learned the vehicle crashed through the door of an auto body shop before traveling across the street and striking Hartwell, the statement said. The crash remains under investigation.

CONCORD, N.H.

Transgender advocates testify against sports bill

Transgender youths, their family members, and representatives of a variety of New Hampshire organizations testified Tuesday against a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools and colleges in the state, saying it is discriminatory and unconstitutional. “Playing soccer has always been the highlight of my day each summer and fall,” Lane Joslin, a transgender girl at Phillips Exeter Academy, told the House Education Committee. Representative Rick Ladd, a Haverhill Republican who chairs the committee and is the prime sponsor of the bill, said if enacted, it would support opportunities for girls as enacted in Title IX, the US law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, “not biological men who claim to be women.” New Hampshire is one of more than 20 states that have introduced bills proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Conservative lawmakers are responding to an executive order by US President Joe Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Mississippi is posed to become the first state to enact a law banning transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams. (AP)