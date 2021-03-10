Dune restoration project begins at Hull’s North Nantasket Beach

Work is beginning on restoration of the primary dune — and construction of a new handicapped-accessible ramp over it — at town-owned North Nantasket Beach at the end of A Street in Hull.

The $400,000 project involves removing the old concrete ramp, building up the dune, and then installing a new higher ramp at the site, according to town Conservation Administrator Chris Krahforst. He said the state is picking up 75 percent of the cost. Work is expected to last until May.

The restored dune will “build resiliency, enhance storm damage protection and provide improved habitat,” according to the project plans.