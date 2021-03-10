Father and son rescued after falling through ice at a pond in Malden

Sullivan said the son was already out of the water when he arrived at the scene, and he wasn’t certain how long the father had been in the water.

Malden Fire Chief William Sullivan said the initial call came in at 4:07 p.m. and firefighters put on cold water survival suits and used an ice rescue sled to reach the man in the frozen pond.

Malden firefighters rescued a man and his son after they fell through ice at Fellsmere Pond late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

“The area he was in was over his head, it was greater than 6 feet deep,” Sullivan said in a telephone interview.

Sullivan said it wasn’t immediately clear why the two were on the ice, and first responders had difficulty communicating with the father due to a language barrier. A football and bicycle were also found on the ice, but it wasn’t clear if they belonged to the father and son, he said.

“I don’t know if there was any connection,” he said. “We removed everything from the ice to prevent a curious child from going out there.”

Sullivan said the man was “conscious and alert” when he went into the ambulance.

The boy had fallen into the pond first, according to Trooper James D. DeAngelis. While attempting to rescue his son, the father, who is 32, also fell into the water, DeAngelis said.

The father and son were brought to an area hospital for evaluation, DeAngelis said.

