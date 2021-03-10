Federal court dismisses R.I. students’ claims seeking tuition refunds from four universities

PROVIDENCE — A federal court has dismissed a series of claims from students from three different Rhode Island universities who had filed lawsuits alleging they were entitled to a tuition refund after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the universities to transition to remote learning in March 2020.

Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island issued a court order on March 4 that dismissed breach of contract and tort claims at Brown University, the University of Rhode Island, Johnson & Wales University, and Roger Williams University.

In dismissing the students’ claims, McConnell noted that there was “no plausible reading” in student handbooks, policies, course catalogs, or any other materials that offered a contractual promise for in-person education. He said the universities had the right to alter the administration of its academic offerings.