Man arrested for stabbing police officer in Dedham

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a resident’s call that a man wearing hospital pants was trespassing into neighbors’ yards. The resident told police that the screen enclosing of a porch on 46 Park St. was ripped open, the department said.

The officer was wearing body armor and was not injured in the incident that happened at 46 Park St., police said.

A 46-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a police officer who responded to a report of loud noise and damage to a home in Dedham, according to a press release from the police department.

An officer located the man on the porch and noticed he was carrying two knives. The officer called for backup, and the man put down the weapons. When the officer tried to get him off the porch, the man allegedly lunged off the porch and stabbed him in the chest with a third knife, the statement said.

The officer was unaware the suspect was armed with a third knife, the statement said. The body armor protected the officer from injury, the statement said.

Another officer used a taser on the man, allowing for others to handcuff and take him into custody, the statement said.

Paramedics assisted both the man and the officer. The man was then brought to a hospital for evaluation. He was charged with breaking and entering and armed assault with intent to murder, the statement said.

Police are investigating. The department said the incident appears to be an isolated incident and not a threat to the community.

