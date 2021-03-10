Man and son rescued after falling through ice in Malden

Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Fellsmere Pond for the rescue, according to Trooper James D. DeAngelis.

A man and his young son were rescued after they fell through ice at a pond in Malden late Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police.

The boy had fallen into the pond first. While attempting to rescue his son, the father, who is 32, also fell into the water, DeAngelis said.

Malden firefighters and rescue crews pulled them both out of the water.

The father and son were brought to an area hospital for evaluation, DeAngelis said.

No further information was available.

