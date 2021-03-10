Massachusetts announces vaccine preregistration system to ease appointment frenzy

The state also said anybody will be allowed to preregister on Friday, but the appointments will only go to eligible users. Each batch of appointments will go out to people based on a balance between where they are in the queue and their geographic location.

The system will go live on Friday, and operate as a queue that alerts vaccine-eligible residents when they can book an appointment. Preregistrants will get a weekly update on their status, as well as an alert that their time to select an appointment is nearing.

The Baker administration on Wednesday announced a new preregistration signup tool for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, a bid to simplify an appointment booking process that has frustrated residents as they compete each week for a limited number of shots.

Eventually, they will get an e-mail, text message, or phone call alerting them that it is their turn to sign up, at which point they will get 24 hours to select a day and time from the available options. If they do not choose an appointment in time, they will be sent back to the queue.

“If they get into the system as a preregistration, they will get an appointment,” said Curtis Wood, the Baker administration’s secretary of technology and security services. “It may not be tomorrow, but they will get an appointment at some point, versus the process now where they’re fighting for appointments and they don’t get it.”

For now, the preregistration system will only work at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, though more sites such as the “regional collaborative” locations operating in many counties may be added later this spring, officials said.

The system, they said, will operate using Google programs and should not crash under new demand, as the current vaccine signup site did when eligibility was first opened to a wider cohort last month.

State lawmakers and most of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation had pushed the administration to adopt preregistration, which is already used by many other states, arguing it would help ease many of the anxieties around the current frenzied online signup process.

Even as Massachusetts has improved its immunization rates in recent weeks, and hundreds of thousands of appointments are booked each week, the process has still been hampered by a vexing user experience that yields a highly competitive rat race for a limited number of appointments.

Weeks after the state opened the door to all senior citizens and people with at least two chronic health conditions, many are still struggling to secure a booking. The competition will only grow this week as teachers and other educators become newly eligible for the vaccine.

Some residents have said that with supply outpacing demand, they understand that it may take several weeks to book an appointment. The bigger problem, they say, is the chaotic signup process, requiring that they constantly scan the web seeking appointments — a system that favors those with time and Internet savvy.

“Nobody would be upset . . . if you could just log in, register, and put your name on a waiting list and have them contact you when the vaccine is available,” said Maureen Gendrolius, a 71-year-old Plymouth resident who finally booked an appointment recently after weeks of trying and was angry about the difficulty. “It’s the way the state handled it. Or mishandled it.”

The move could also aid in the vaccination process when essential workers and then the general population are deemed eligible at some point this spring, lifting the number of people scrambling for shots by millions.

“We should be figuring out what we need not just to solve the current situation, but for the onslaught of the general population when that time comes,” state Representative Mindy Domb, a Democrat who serves on a legislative oversight panel tracking the state’s vaccine rollout, said in an interview last week.

In testimony before state lawmakers last month, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders seemed to agree, saying the website needed better functionality as eligibility was more widely opened.

The new system will be available at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine at some point on Friday. People will be able to sign up by phone or online on behalf of somebody else, to aid those who struggle with internet access.

But what users gain in simplification, they may lose in flexibility. For example, residents will be matched with only one of the mass vaccination sites, whichever one they live closest to. Under the prior system, they would have had an opportunity to sign up at any location in the state, if they could secure a spot. Users will get to choose from a number of available days and times, though the options will depend on what other preregistrants choose.

The state’s Vaxfinder website will remain in place to help users schedule appointments at non-mass vaccination sites beyond Thursday.

The current signup process will also still be in effect one more day before switching to preregistration on Friday. About 40,000 new appointments at the mass sites will be listed on the state’s Vaxfinder website Thursday. Another 43,000 appointments at mass sites next week will be for second doses.

Overall, the state this week is receiving about 155,000 doses from the federal government, with 79,000 going to public and private hospital providers, 38,000 earmarked for the regional collaboratives, and 25,000 going to community health centers. Another 25,000 will go to local boards of health, in large part to facilitate the state’s effort to reach 20 of the hardest-hit communities around Massachusetts, the statement said.

The state said an additional 95,000 first and second doses have been allocated to the retail pharmacy program in Massachusetts, while 19,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have been allocated to the federally qualified health centers.

While the federal government and vaccine manufacturers have pledged a dramatically increased supply in the coming months, state officials said they have been informed that their supply will not grow before the end of March, meaning that increased doses are unlikely to help manage all the demand.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.