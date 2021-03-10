Massachusetts to offer educator-only vaccine days at mass vaccination sites

On those dates, the sites will exclusively administer first doses to K-12 educators, child-care workers, and other school staff members. An estimated 25,000 appointments total will be available for educators on all four days combined, state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at a press conference Wednesday.

The dates — Saturday, March 27; Saturday, April 3; Saturday, April 10; and Sunday, April 11 — were designated to support President Biden’s directive for states to prioritize vaccinating teachers in an effort to get students back for in-person learning, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration wrote in an announcement.

In an effort to make coronavirus vaccines more accessible to Massachusetts educators, state officials announced Wednesday they will designate four days at the state’s mass vaccination sites for K-12 teachers, child-care workers, and other school staff members to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

The state chose dates several weeks out, Baker said, because they hope to have more vaccine supply from the federal government before the educator vaccination days.

“We are going to hope that the enthusiastic projections of some of the folks in DC actually come true, that we are going to get finally some of the J & J [Johnson & Johnson] tsunami of vaccines that they committed to when they signed up under the federal program in the first place,” he said.

The news came just one day before educators are slated to become eligible to sign up for their first appointments at the state’s vaccination sites. Baker and other state officials have warned that due to vaccine supply, it could take a month for all school staff members to get their first appointments.

Educators will have to sign up for appointments using the state’s new pre-registration system, which is launching on Friday. The system will put residents in a queue and alert people when they are able to sign up for an appointment.

Advertisement

There are currently seven mass vaccination sites statewide, though an additional one at Hynes Convention Center will be opening on March 18 to take the place of the site at Fenway Park, which is slated to close on March 27.

Other vaccine providers are also being encouraged to host educator-only vaccine days on the same dates as the state, though they can choose alternative dates if they’d prefer. The state’s Command Center is expected to post the schedule next week with all clinics’ educator vaccine days.

In some cities and towns, community partnerships have led to the creation of pop-up clinics and educator-only vaccine days.

Revere’s Board of Health, for example, has partnered with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to offer about 600 vaccines to teachers, early educators and school staff on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Revere Public Schools closing because of the pandemic. Any remaining doses from that clinic will be offered to early educators and private school educators in the city, according to a notice from the mayor’s office.

In Randolph at the Boston Higashi School, a private residential special-needs school that is part of Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination process, Armstrong Ambulance Service of Arlington partnered with school leaders to vaccinate students and staff.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.