Meteor that streaked across New England broke apart with force equivalent to 440 pounds of TNT, NASA says

NASA Meteor Watch reported the speed of the meteor was 42,000 miles per hour, down from an early estimate that it was traveling at 47,000 miles per hour. The “fireball” weighed 10 pounds and had a diameter of six inches.

The meteor that roared across New England skies on Sunday night was six inches in diameter, and its fragmentation was equivalent to 440 pounds of TNT, according to NASA Meteor Watch.

The rock broke up in midair due to unequal pressure between its front and back, causing some buildings to rattle and many residents to report hearing a loud booming sound, NASA Meteor Watch said.

“A nice little firework, courtesy of Mother Nature,” the agency wrote in a Facebook posting.

The meteor occurred over Vermont, NASA Meteor Watch said, appearing 52 miles above Mount Mansfield State Forest at around 5:38 p.m. Residents across New England and in Canada reported sightings of the meteor, with some in Vermont saying they heard a loud boom.

The American Meteor Society received 216 reports of the meteor from residents.

Zack M. in Boston reported seeing the “orange, yellow” meteor moving left to right, descending at 90 degrees.

John S. in Somerville described the meteor as “light yellow” and moving from “up left to down right.”

Jeremy LaClair said he was out walking his dog when the meteor flew by. “It sounded like a bomb went off,” he said.

A user identified as Emily reported seeing a “fireball from the sky today,” while Susan Koch said she heard “a loud sound” and felt the earth rumble.

Some on the subreddit r/Vermont reported sightings of the meteor as well.

“Anyone else experience [meteor sighting and sonic boom] just a bit ago, maybe 5:40 pm-ish, glowing orange and quickly moving across the sky from west to east followed by a delayed BOOM?” asked user WheezThaJuice.

