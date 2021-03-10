Nearly a quarter of all Maine residents have had at least one vaccine shot in their arms

Mainers between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the biggest chunk of vaccinated people, according to the site.

The website on Wednesday afternoon said that as of Tuesday, 446,226 doses had been administered, including 283,688 first doses and 162,538 final shots. The site said 21.1 percent of the state’s 1.3 million residents had received their first dose, and 12 percent of the population was fully vaccianted.

The site said 95,865 people in that age bracket have received their first doses, while 44,360 have also received their second shots. That cohort’s followed by those 80 and older, 47,553 of whom have gotten their first dose, while 26,008 have received their final one, per the site.

Among the 283,688 first doses administered, the site said, 212,153 have gone to whites, 2,026 have gone to Black residents, 1,727 have gone to Asians, 1,431 have been administered to American Indian or Alaska Natives, and 185 have gone to Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders. The site said another 66,166 first doses were administered to people for whom racial and ethnic data wasn’t available.

Among the 162,538 second doses administered, the site said, 117,002 have gone to whites, 1,333 were administered to Black residents, 1,142 were given to Asian recipients, 982 went to American Indian or Alaska Natives, and 115 were given to Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders. The site said another 41,964 second doses were administered to people for whom racial and ethnic data wasn’t provided.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that free rides to vaccine appointments are available for residents who can’t drive, lack reliable transportation or who otherwise can’t travel to get their shots.

“This new transportation option helps residents who may struggle to get to and from a clinic for a lifesaving vaccine,” said department Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a statement. “It is a new tool to promote equity in Maine’s vaccination plan.”

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, also praised the free ride program, which is available to residents with appointments by calling 1-855-608-5172 at least 48 hours beforehand.

“This new help with transportation removes another obstacle facing at-risk Maine people who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Shah said in the statement. “Its a welcome addition as we continue to work to add vaccination options.”

Statewide, Maine has seen 46,254 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 36,102 confirmed cases and 10,152 probable cases, according to the Maine CDC website. The site said Wednesday afternoon that 723 residents have died from the virus.

The state health and human services department said in its statement Tuesday that “Maine expects to have enough to vaccinate approximately 340,705 people in the first 13 weeks of distribution.” The department vowed the “work will not stop until every resident in Maine who wants and needs a vaccine gets one.”





