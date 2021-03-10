Newton to decide two City Council races in Tuesday special election

Tarik Lucas, Bryan Barash, and David Micley are the candidates running for a vacant at-large councilor seat in Ward 2.

Candidates Madeline Ranalli and John Oliver are on the ballot for a vacant Ward 1 at-large councilor seat.

Newton voters will decide the outcome of two citywide races for open seats on the City Council during a special election on Tuesday, March 16.

US Representative Jake Auchincloss vacated the Ward 2 seat after his election to Congress last fall. Allan L. “Jay” Ciccone Jr., who served as a Ward 1 at-large councilor, died in November.

The two candidates who win Tuesday will serve for the remainder of the current council term, which continues through the rest of the year. They will have to run for reelection and win again in the upcoming municipal election in November to serve the next two-year City Council term, which begins in January.

Newton’s City Council is comprised of 24 members, including 16 at-large members elected in a citywide vote. Each ward is represented by two at-large members, as well as a local councilor elected solely by voters in that ward.

Registered voters may vote in person at their city polling location on Tuesday, March 16. A list of polling locations is available on the city’s website.

They can also return a completed mail-in ballot to the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on March 16.

