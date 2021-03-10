fb-pixel Skip to main content

One year later: The last photos you took on your phone before COVID changed everything

“March 9, 2020, landing in Boston. Have not traveled by air since that day.”

By Steve Annear Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Twitter users shared photos they took in the days before a State of Emergency was declared last year.
Twitter users shared photos they took in the days before a State of Emergency was declared last year.From top left: @shaleentitle, @sarahmattero, @ArtieB, @EAlmquist  @davidmanzo, @captivedriver

One year ago today, it became alarmingly clear that life as we knew it was about to change drastically.

On March 10, 2020, as the number of coronavirus cases crept towards 100, and the first cases with no known source broke out in Berkshire County, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts.

“I would have to say that the risk has increased,” Baker said at a news conference. “Responding to this evolving health threat requires everyone to be vigilant and everyone to be part of this effort.”

The year that followed was filled with grief and tragedy: more than 16,000 COVID-19 deaths statewide; tens of thousands of positive cases; shuttered businesses and restaurants; pervasive fear and isolation. Simple joys we used to take for granted — gathering with family, mingling with friends after work, standing shoulder-to-shoulder at a concert — vanished in a blink.

This week, a Globe reporter asked people on Twitter to share the last photograph they had taken in the days before the state of emergency — the parting snapshots of a life that has long felt out of reach.

Dozens replied with pictures that seem impossibly distant, scenes from another time. They shared images of their children playing openly at parks without masks, of themselves dining and drinking with friends at bars and restaurants. Others dug up photos of live performances, the audience packed together tightly for the last time.

Some people reminisced about long, meandering walks through the city, and posted funny memes making light of the pandemic or itineraries for booked flights and cruises that would never happen.

“Date night and Dine Out Boston at Bronwyn in Union Square Somerville,” one person said in a tweet that included a picture of a beer mug. “Lucky we were [able] to share a meal in close quarters. The place is tight and was packed that night. Haven’t had Schnitzel since.”

Ceara Chewning shared a series of pictures of her with her parents, who were visiting from Oregon for the first time since she moved here in 2018. In one shot, they stood shoulder to shoulder, smiling on a pier. Another showed her dad jokingly putting his foot in a giant lobster statue’s claw.

“We drove up to Maine, and met with one of my mom’s friends that she hadn’t seen for years,” Chewning said. “They flew back to Oregon the next day.”

At Harvard University, events were already being postponed and cancelled, a photo of fliers posted on a community board showed. That week, officials had urged students not to return to campus after spring break ended over coronavirus fears.

But on March 9, people were still attending group classes and serving as panelists at luncheons, where they snapped photos of themselves smiling alongside other guests.

Shaleen Title, a drug policy activist and former commissioner of the state Cannabis Control Commission, said her last photo was of a media scrum, where reporters surrounded her, maskless, asking questions. It was the “last group of people I stood this close to since then.”

South End resident David Manzo was on a plane that day, flying into Boston. He took a picture from his window seat, a panoramic view of the ocean and houses below on a sunny afternoon.

“Have not traveled by air since that day,” he said. “Had no idea how [life] would change.”


Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.

