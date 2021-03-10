One year later: The last photos you took on your phone before COVID changed everything

“I would have to say that the risk has increased,” Baker said at a news conference. “Responding to this evolving health threat requires everyone to be vigilant and everyone to be part of this effort.”

On March 10, 2020, as the number of coronavirus cases crept towards 100, and the first cases with no known source broke out in Berkshire County, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts.

One year ago today, it became alarmingly clear that life as we knew it was about to change drastically.

The year that followed was filled with grief and tragedy: more than 16,000 COVID-19 deaths statewide; tens of thousands of positive cases; shuttered businesses and restaurants; pervasive fear and isolation. Simple joys we used to take for granted — gathering with family, mingling with friends after work, standing shoulder-to-shoulder at a concert — vanished in a blink.

This week, a Globe reporter asked people on Twitter to share the last photograph they had taken in the days before the state of emergency — the parting snapshots of a life that has long felt out of reach.

Dozens replied with pictures that seem impossibly distant, scenes from another time. They shared images of their children playing openly at parks without masks, of themselves dining and drinking with friends at bars and restaurants. Others dug up photos of live performances, the audience packed together tightly for the last time.

Some people reminisced about long, meandering walks through the city, and posted funny memes making light of the pandemic or itineraries for booked flights and cruises that would never happen.

“Date night and Dine Out Boston at Bronwyn in Union Square Somerville,” one person said in a tweet that included a picture of a beer mug. “Lucky we were [able] to share a meal in close quarters. The place is tight and was packed that night. Haven’t had Schnitzel since.”

Ceara Chewning shared a series of pictures of her with her parents, who were visiting from Oregon for the first time since she moved here in 2018. In one shot, they stood shoulder to shoulder, smiling on a pier. Another showed her dad jokingly putting his foot in a giant lobster statue’s claw.

“We drove up to Maine, and met with one of my mom’s friends that she hadn’t seen for years,” Chewning said. “They flew back to Oregon the next day.”

At Harvard University, events were already being postponed and cancelled, a photo of fliers posted on a community board showed. That week, officials had urged students not to return to campus after spring break ended over coronavirus fears.

But on March 9, people were still attending group classes and serving as panelists at luncheons, where they snapped photos of themselves smiling alongside other guests.

Shaleen Title, a drug policy activist and former commissioner of the state Cannabis Control Commission, said her last photo was of a media scrum, where reporters surrounded her, maskless, asking questions. It was the “last group of people I stood this close to since then.”

South End resident David Manzo was on a plane that day, flying into Boston. He took a picture from his window seat, a panoramic view of the ocean and houses below on a sunny afternoon.

“Have not traveled by air since that day,” he said. “Had no idea how [life] would change.”

The flights I purchased for our cruise that still hasn’t happened 😭 pic.twitter.com/55rxCyDQMA — Rachael Durant (@rachaeldurant) March 9, 2021





Its from the 8th, but I went to a candle making class & brunch with friends 🙁 pic.twitter.com/X7wQ52FYj1 — Sarah Mattero (@sarahmattero) March 9, 2021

My parents were visiting from Oregon for the first time since I moved to Boston in early 2018. We drove up to Maine, and met with one of my mom’s friends that she hadn’t seen for years. They flew back to Oregon the next day. pic.twitter.com/3J2wshZPCJ — Chewie (@cearachew) March 9, 2021

Was my last day working on Beacon Hill. (And yes, finish that damned stairs story. Your ab-normalcy has got to be part of the return to normal!) pic.twitter.com/4bHmCvXMrt — Ed Lyons (@mysteriousrook) March 10, 2021

In Austin, SXSW had just been cancelled, mezcal bars still open pic.twitter.com/TRsIQIliDm — welcome to dot 😷 🆙 (@WelcomeToDot) March 10, 2021

A puzzle spilled on the sidewalk in Brighton lol. Thrilling life I lead pic.twitter.com/MAysAWYnct — Alexis (@alexis__news) March 9, 2021

Last photo from that day and last group of people I stood this close to since then 😭 I don’t even know who any of them are except that I recognize @WBURSteve’s back pic.twitter.com/kE2URsUoOS — Shaleen Title (@shaleentitle) March 9, 2021

It was my last day of vacation, visiting this amazing taco truck in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/7kBKRBqkYx — Chris Parish (@TheChrisParish) March 9, 2021

I walked from downtown to Back Bay to get some extra steps into my commute and the Common was full of people out enjoying the fair early spring weather pic.twitter.com/D9ZgHP2Do1 — Ⓜ️arc Ebuña (@DigitalSciGuy) March 9, 2021

I had just received girl scout cookies that I purchased from a co-worker at the office. pic.twitter.com/cCqKdqJfsH — Charles Denison IV (@cden4) March 9, 2021

March 9,2020 landing in Boston. Have not traveled by air since that day #oneyearofcovid pic.twitter.com/cvLKGSU33G — David Manzo (@davidmanzo) March 10, 2021

On March 9, 2020, we flew back from NJ where we had attended two SheBelieves Cup soccer matches with 26,500 people in attendance. As you can see, JetBlue thought otherwise, so I snapped this pic. pic.twitter.com/tX6eUbXgOL — Jackie Geilfuss (@OrangeJackius) March 9, 2021

Date night and Dine Out Boston at Bronwyn in Union Square Somerville. How lucky we were to share a meal in close quarters. The place is tight and was packed that night. Haven’t had Schnitzel since. pic.twitter.com/33ByTPghL6 — Artie Bonney (@ArtieB) March 10, 2021

I was the only person on the orange line. https://t.co/TFDR7VWr5Q pic.twitter.com/DHV753VG0p — Noyes_Noise (@Noyes_Noise) March 9, 2021

Soap aisle at Wegmans. pic.twitter.com/WFvUStzIeK — captive driver (@CaptiveDriver) March 10, 2021

@alyaferguson and our daughter realizing we’re about to spend a lot more time in the backyard. Also according to the Instagram story version of this it was 71 degrees out pic.twitter.com/hplEOGJ9Sx — Ryan O. Ferguson (@ryanoferguson) March 9, 2021

Bike cops having a seance, and the CIC had removed doors from the cabinets because that was the way to stop covid. pic.twitter.com/1psdzPK8l8 — Ari Ofsevit (@ofsevit) March 9, 2021

I knew it was inevitable, and Peanut Butter the cat and I were assessing our pantry stores. pic.twitter.com/QI9pwmfy3A — Elaine F. Almquist 🌹 (@EAlmquist) March 10, 2021

I had just met with some local pols about writing some jokes for the St Pats breakfast and they were all like "everything is under control and the breakfast will happen" 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZVmsXyrKIj — Will Noonan (@willnoonan) March 9, 2021

Golfing with friends in Florida - returned on a half empty flight on the 13th pic.twitter.com/5VLkMWr1mL — Kathy (@kathyc128) March 9, 2021

On a field trip pic.twitter.com/qQwcNrExTa — Maria Lyons (@marialyonsdot) March 9, 2021

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.