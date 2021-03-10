Peabody library to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility

The Peabody Institute Library is inviting community members to join in an online presentation marking this year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The event, set for 7 p.m. on Zoom, will feature stories, historical information, and poems presented by transgender and nonbinary community members and others. Peabody Institue librarian Gabi Toth will emcee the event, and Gabe Jayroe, also a library staff member, will kick off the event with a talk on why transgender visibility matters.

The keynote speaker will be Laurie Wolfe, a writer, performer, activist, poet, and longtime speaker and trainer with SpeakOut Boston, an LGBTQ speaker’s bureau.