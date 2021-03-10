Photos: Vaccine distribution on the far-flung isles of Maine

The main intersection of Matinicus where the school and town hall is located. The island is 20 miles off the Maine coast. Erin Clark/Globe StaffJohn Zavodny, president of Seacoast Mission, tallied the day's vaccine totals as the ship, the Sunbeam, arrived at the harbor on Isle au Haut just before dark. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA storm brewed unexpectedly after the Sunbeam's final stop on the trip, rocking the ship with rough surf and gale force winds. Erin Clark/Globe StaffStorey King, engineer on the Sunbeam, consulted a map of Maine's islands while approaching the harbor of Great Cranberry Island as captain Michael Johnson navigated their 74-foot-long boat. It is the seventh vessel Seacoast Mission has used for island outreach since the mission began in 1905. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Isle au Haut Lighthouse reflected the setting sun.Erin Clark/Globe StaffCaptain Mike Johnson got in a quick nap during calmer seas on the Sunbeam's return to Northeast Harbor, Maine.Erin Clark/Globe StaffStorey King took the vaccine cooler off the Sunbeam as the Seacoast Mission crew arrived at Great Cranberry Island, the crew's first stop after leaving its home base of Northeast Harbor. Erin Clark/Globe StaffJohn Zavodny and Maureen Giffin walked back to the Sunbeam on Isle au Haut's main street after wrapping up vaccine distribution on the island. The crew was urged to board quickly as they received reports of gale-force winds in the area. Erin Clark/Globe StaffIsle au Haut teacher Marcela Carroll received a vaccine from Sharon Daley, a registered nurse and director of island health services for Seacoast Mission, in the library of Isle au Haut Town Hall. Carroll was one of 40 residents to receive the vaccine over three hours.Erin Clark/Globe StaffIsle au Haut resident Ellie Kastanopolous knitted while waiting the required 15 minutes after receiving her vaccination from the Seacoast Mission crew. Instead of waiting in a line of chairs, islanders circled folding chairs as this was one of the few times they had a chance to socialize since the pandemic began. Erin Clark/Globe StaffIsle au Haut has 40-50 residents who live on the island during the winter season and a summer population of 300. It has just one post office where residents have PO boxes. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Seacoast Mission crew, (from left) Maureen Giffin; Sharon Daley; Douglas Cornman, island outreach director and chaplain; and John Zavodny crammed into the back of a pickup truck with the vaccine cooler on the gravel road leading to Matinicus Island School, where they will administer the vaccine. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Sunbeam, docked at Isle au Haut, is the seventh boat to be put into service for the mission since 1905. Erin Clark/Globe StaffJillian, the Sunbeam's steward, brushed her teeth before going to bed after the first day of vaccine distribution with the Seacoast Mission. She was tasked with making sure the crew felt at home on board the ship and made all of the meals. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe sun cast a glow upon the cross on the stern of the Sunbeam as it traveled to Isle au Haut after the Seacoast Mission did vaccination distribution on three islands during their first day. Erin Clark/Globe StaffIn the dining area of the Sunbeam, Maureen Giffin (center) fretted over logistics of distributing the vaccine to the final two islands on Seacoast Mission's journey. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Seacoast Mission crew touched down on Matinicus, the last island they planned to vaccinate. They had to fly, instead of taking the boat, because the rest of the crew was receiving their second doses. Erin Clark/Globe StaffSeth Young received a vaccine on an arm he had tattooed as an 18-year-old to pay tribute to his island roots. A map of the islands off the coast of Maine wraps around his arm like a treasure map; an X marks Matinicus, where he grew up. Erin Clark/Globe StaffBlair Macleod, a lobster boat captain and lifelong Matinicus resident, played with her three-year-old son Cooper outside Matinicus Island School as she waited to get vaccinated.Erin Clark/Globe StaffKatelyn Damon, (left) chief of Cranberry Isles Rescue Service; Barb Fernald, (center) an Islesford resident; and Mary Schuch, assistant chief of Cranberry Isles Rescue Service, applauded Seacoast Mission staff after they vaccinated islanders at the local library in Islesford.Erin Clark/Globe Staff