Providence ‘giving meters’ generate $2 a day, but the city hasn’t donated any of the proceeds

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 129,277 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 284 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.4 percent. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 2,556. There were 145 people in the hospital, and 94,197 residents were fully vaccinated.

It has now been three years and six months since Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that the city was putting up orange “giving meters” that would allow individuals to donate funds to help the less fortunate.

The 11 stations were installed for $1,000 a piece in high pedestrian-traffic areas, including Kennedy Plaza, Federal Hill and on Thayer Street.

So how much money have they brought in?

A little more than $2 a day.

Ben Smith, a spokesman for the city, said this week that the 11 giving stations – they’re repurposed parking meters – have generated $2,941.15 since they first came on line in 2017. A five-member volunteer commission is supposed to donate the money to social service organizations, but Smith said that hasn’t happened.

”There is still no final decision on how the money will be spent,” Smith said.

Elorza unveiled the giving stations at a time when he was facing pressure to curb panhandling across the city. He didn’t promise that the meters would be fix-all for poverty, but he did say the program would “make it easier to give back” during a press conference in 2017.

The city also unveiled a mobile shower unit for people for homeless residents, and that program has been a big success.

It’s no surprise that donations were slow over the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought pedestrian traffic to a standstill. The meters brought in just $250 since last March. By comparison, they brought in $550 between March 2019 and March 2020.

⚓ It has been a year since the Rhode Island Convention Center closed down because of COVID-19, and Alexa Gagosz reports that businesses that depend on the big events held there are struggling. Read more.

⚓ A year after Senate leaders declared a legalized marijuana bill dead on arrival, they’ve changed their tune and are sponsoring a bill to legalize, tax, and regulate it. Read more.

⚓ Environmental advocates are calling for Governor Dan McKee to adopt state regulations for “forever chemicals” that can contaminate drinking water, Ed Fitzpatrick reports. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island would be partnering with cities and towns on a plan to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all K-12 teachers, school staff, and child-care workers by the end of March. Read more.

⚓ Health: Many essential workers worry that, despite bearing an outsize burden of coronavirus infections, they have been forgotten in the rush to vaccinate an eager populace against COVID-19, as Massachusetts and the federal government continually reprioritize who should have access to the coveted doses. Read more.

⚓ Education: Middle school students in Massachusetts will be required to return to full-time in-person learning on April 28. Read more.

⚓ Law enforcement: The Globe’s editorial board writes that the the politicians who made promises about reforming the police will require careful watching in the days ahead. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Here are the pressing questions about the Red Sox this season. Read more.

⚓ The House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets at 4 p.m. You can find the agenda here.

⚓ Providence officials are holding another public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on their plans for reimagining downtown.

