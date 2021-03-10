Remains of Cold War-era Russian submarine catch fire in Providence scrap yard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said.

The fire at a waterfront scrap yard sent a plume of black smoke over the city at about 9:30 a.m. but was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt.

The hull is sheathed in a 3- to 4-inch (8- 10-centimeter) layer of rubber, which is what caught fire as workers cut into it with a torch, Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.