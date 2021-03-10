Repairs to begin at Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park

The three structures, designed by the well-known architectural firm Little and Browne, were built about 1910.

According to town officials, the improvements will involve restoration of three deteriorating concrete structures: the “Temple of Love,” or tempietto, at the far end of the park’s lagoon; the center pathway; and the arched footbridge near the lagoon toward Goddard Avenue.

The project follows a years-long planning effort by the town, with community input, to assess conditions of structures at the approximately 61-acre park and prioritize those most in need of updates.

The park was once the estate of diplomat Larz Anderson and his wife, Isabel Anderson. The latter, who died in 1948, bequeathed the property to the town. It is today Brookine’s largest park. The project, which also includes measures to improve access for people with disabilities, is set for completion in December.

