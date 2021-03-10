R.I. Department of Health reinstates medical license of doctor accused of exposing staff and patients to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has reinstated the medical license of a doctor who investigators concluded had deliberately exposed his patients and staff to COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Farina Jr.’s license was suspended in January after state health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott determined that he presented a danger to the community for his “overall pattern of unprecedented willful misconduct."

His medical privileges were restored Feb. 23 without explanation, according to department records, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.