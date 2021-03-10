Right whale mother, calf spotted in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard

“As the pair surfaced, the calf remained in very close contact with mom as it circled around her,” McKenna, a research assistant in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life said. “It was an incredible experience to document a mother and calf pair given how crucial they both are to the recovery of this critically endangered species.”

The mother and calf were part of a small group of right whales seen 20 miles south of the Vineyard, a statement from the aquarium Wednesday said. Scientists Orla O’Brien and Katherine McKenna were conducting an aerial survey when they spotted the whales, and upon further inspection noted the mother and her calf.

Scientists at the New England Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right whale mother and her calf in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, the first time this season right whales have been spotted in the area, officials said.

Just 356 North Atlantic right whales are believed to be alive, earning the species an endangered designation since 1970, according to the statement and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The mother whale was identified as Catalog Number 2420, and researchers determined the calf is her fifth, the statement said. The pair were first seen together on Jan. 11 near Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. Number 2420 is believed to be more than 37 years old, a rarity for the species, due to her lack of scarring from entanglement. Only 14 percent of North Atlantic right whales are unscarred, according to the aquarium.

Sunday marked just the second time 2420 had been seen with her calf in northern waters after numerous sightings in southern calving ground waters, the statement said.

“With only four sightings north of the calving ground in 27 years, we know little about where this female right whale feeds,” senior scientist Philip Hamilton said. “This recent sighting adds an exciting piece to that puzzle.”

The last time a right whale mother-calf pair was seen in the survey area was March 2019, the aquarium said. But, use of the area by right whales has increased in recent years — providing a clue to unlock how the whales use their habitat and where they are, key information for protection efforts.

“The right whale population has experienced substantial shifts in distribution in the past decade,” O’Brien, an assistant scientist, said. “The increased use of this habitat by right whales is just part of the bigger story, and these sightings help put that together.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.



