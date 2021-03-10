They met at Fenway in 1967, got engaged there in 1971, and returned to the ballpark to get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

They met in Section 9, which is in right field, near the Pesky Pole.

It’s where they first met, back in the summer of 1967. Donna was a Cambridge girl who recently moved to Belmont. Tom was a kid from Dorchester who had a job at Fenway. They were both going into their senior year of high school that fall.

“I was there with some friends, and I think we were standing because there no seats — ‘67 was a huge year for the Red Sox — and Tom worked there, he was an usher,” Donna recalled. “Tom just started talking to us. That’s how it all started.”

It was at Fenway Park that they got engaged four years later. Tom hid the engagement ring in a box of popcorn before popping the question to Donna.

“It was a surprise for me, I didn’t know he was going to do that,” she said with a laugh on Tuesday. “It was 1971, and there was no Jumbotron back then, so nobody jumped up. There wasn’t much fanfare.”

And when it came time to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in 2007, they (naturally) celebrated with their family and friends in a suite at Fenway.

“We love baseball,” she said.

This past Monday, the Walls returned to the beloved ballpark for yet another special occasion: to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Donna and Tom Wall in their Waltham home. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Donna and Tom are both 70 years old now and living in Waltham. Since the pandemic began, they haven’t been able to see their three children and seven grandchildren like they used to. Donna takes care of her 93-year-old father, and they’ve been extra careful to keep their distance from other people.

“We’ve had to stay imprisoned here,” she said. “It’s been really hard on my kids.”

To celebrate Christmas, they opened up their garage door and had their three children come over separately for socially distanced visits.

“It just wasn’t the same,” she said.

They were relieved to receive the second dose of the vaccine at Fenway on Monday.

“Yesterday it was a bit emotional,” Donna said. “I mean, thank God. How long has everybody waited for this? It’s a step toward a more normal life.”

While they’re excited to eventually be able to see their family and friends again, the Walls don’t plan to let their guard down anytime soon.

“We’ll still be careful,” she said. “But at least we can go for a walk together. We literally haven’t been out to dinner since last February and have not seen our friends. There’s a light at end of the end of this tunnel.”

Donna said they feel blessed that they were able to receive the vaccine, and look forward to the day that they can take their grandkids to Fenway Park.

“Maybe we can take them to a ballgame in August, who knows? That would be a fun plan,” she said.

Monday also marked another milestone.

“It was my sister’s birthday yesterday,” she said. “It was a good day.”

On Monday the couple’s youngest daughter, Nicole Maynard, tweeted a photo of them outside of Fenway Park.

“Another great day for my parents @fenwaypark,” she tweeted.

“1967: met at Fenway”

“1971: engaged at Fenway”

“2021: COVID vaccinated at Fenway”

“Thank you too all healthcare personnel involved.”

Maynard said her parents are “really selfless people” who took care of their grandchildren and picked them and dropped them off at school.

“All so their kids (me and my siblings) could work full time,” she said. “During COVID, they had to scale back because my mom also cares for her 93-year-old father. So she teaches my son from her house (she’s a former kindergarten teacher), but the rest of grandkids they do not see as much. No socializing at all. We haven’t all been together as a family since Christmas 2019, like many other families.”

Maynard’s tweet was noticed by media outlets who picked up their story. Donna Wall said they were surprised by the amount of attention they’ve received, and said the recognition should go to the people who’ve been working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, like their daughter-in-law, who works as a nurse at Dana Farber.

“With so many people like her working on the front lines, we want to show our appreciation,” she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.