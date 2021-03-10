fb-pixel Skip to main content

How have you found peace in the pandemic?

Updated March 10, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Mikayla Hasberry, 31, of Dorchester, mediates on the shore near Carson Beach (Dorchester Shores Reservation) in Boston, MA. Mikayla said it took the pandemic for her to take up the practice of meditation. She said, "I call it soul searching, you find the stillness in your body."
Mikayla Hasberry, 31, of Dorchester, mediates on the shore near Carson Beach (Dorchester Shores Reservation) in Boston, MA. Mikayla said it took the pandemic for her to take up the practice of meditation. She said, "I call it soul searching, you find the stillness in your body."Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Our world changed a year ago. COVID-19 shut down our cities and towns, our schools; it isolated us, it changed us. It pushed many of us to the edge. But humans are resilient and have an amazing ability to adapt. We all need some sort of peace, comfort… solace. We turned outward, to hiking and fishing. We also turned inward through meditation and prayer. Tell us below: How have you found peace in the pandemic?

Globe photographer Craig Walker would like to meet people that have found or are still searching for their path to peace during COVID-19, photograph them, and share their stories. If you have a story to share and would be willing to be photographed, please note that below.

