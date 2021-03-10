Mass. reports 59,450 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 59,450 to 2,288,933, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Tuesday, when 85,690 were reported, the Department of Public Health said.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 85.4 percent of the 2,680,940 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,504,144 first shots and 752,083 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those who have gotten their second shot of those vaccines are considered fully vaccinated. The totals also included 32,706 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people totally vaccinated, with either two doses of the two-dose vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, rose to 784,789 from 758,250.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.