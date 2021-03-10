What to know about the state’s new preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The state has been posting vaccination appointments at its seven mass vaccination sites weekly on Thursday mornings, and with the number of available slots varying each week, residents are competing with each other to snag spots. The Baker administration has been criticized for what many have found to be a complex online sign-up system that is only available to those who have the time and resources to navigate it.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that Massachusetts is launching a preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites in an effort to simplify what has been seen as a chaotic sign-up process.

Here’s what you need to know about the new system, which is set to go live on Friday morning.

Who can use it?

Anyone will be able to preregister on Friday, regardless of whether they are eligible for a vaccine.

But the appointments will only go to those who are eligible under the state’s phased vaccination plan. Under Phase 2, which Massachusetts is now in, people 65 and older and those with two or more qualifying health conditions are now eligible. K-12 educators, staff, and child-care workers become eligible on Thursday, and the state on Wednesday announced educator-only vaccine days at mass vaccination sites.

How will it work?

The system goes live at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine, and it will operate as a virtual line that alerts vaccine-eligible residents when they can book an appointment. People can also preregister by calling 211. The preregistration form allows family members, caregivers, or others to sign up on behalf of someone else, the Baker administration said in a statement.

Those who are eligible will complete an online form on the state’s website to request to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site, according to the state. The form will request a resident’s basic contact information and test their eligibility for the vaccine, and they will be able to choose whether they want to be texted, e-mailed, or called for appointment updates. Those who preregister will get weekly updates on their status.

When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, the person will be notified and have 24 hours to accept the appointment once it’s offered to them. The appointments will be offered based on a person’s eligibility and the availability of appointments at a nearby mass vaccination site.

If the person does not accept the appointment, they will be moved back in line to wait for another appointment.

“In partnership with Google Cloud, our administration’s created a process for eligible residents to fill out a form, get notified when there’s availability for them to book, and then schedule their appointment to get their vaccination,” Baker said.

Baker added it will still take “several weeks” for eligible residents to be notified that there is an appointment available because the state receives limited doses from the federal government.

Where will the appointment be when I preregister?

When preregistration opens Friday, appointments will only be available at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Fenway Park in Boston, the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall in Natick, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers.

More vaccination sites will be added to the system in April, Baker said.

How will signing up for appointments work in the coming weeks?

The preregistration system will replace the existing sign-up system when it launches on Friday.

Appointments at mass vaccination sites will still go live on Thursday morning as usual, Baker said, but that will be the last week appointments are scheduled through the current system. If eligible residents don’t get an appointment at a mass vaccination site Thursday morning, they’ll be able to preregister on Friday, Baker said. More than 40,000 first-dose slots will go live at those sites Thursday morning, according to the state.

Residents will still be able to use the state’s website, https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/, to book appointments at other sites, like pharmacies, hospitals, and community health centers.

