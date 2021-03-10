Boston’s in a strange place these days — limbo

The city is on the cusp of some kind of return to post-pandemic normalcy. But what will it look like? Who’s going to lead it? No one knows.

Mayor Marty Walsh has two feet almost out the door, as he awaits Senate confirmation to become the next US labor secretary. City Council President Kim Janey is the acting-mayor-in-waiting, and will become the first Black woman to hold that position, whenever it happens. Already, there are five announced mayoral contenders, with at least three or more additions possible, including Janey.

This is a city in limbo, which is not a place Boston is used to being. Historically, power is carefully curated, consolidated, and passed along like a gift to pre-determined recipients. Walsh’s predecessor, the late Mayor Tom Menino, was mayor for 20 years and the establishment grew used to the idea of constancy. Walsh was expected to run for a third term, and political insiders expected incumbency to prevail as usual. Instead, uncertainty reigns in Boston politics.

That’s not bad. But it is different.

When COVID-19 shut down the city a year ago, Walsh was a strong and calming presence. He made some tough decisions, sacrificing the city’s economic health for the sake of public health. Boston’s battle with the coronavirus took its twists and turns, but Walsh seemed poised to lead the city back to post-pandemic life and normalcy. Then, came the labor secretary nomination, a friendly Senate hearing in early February, and a quick committee confirmation vote. Now with the wait for a full Senate vote and Walsh’s long good-bye comes a leadership vacuum in Boston. Once Walsh leaves and Janey takes over as acting mayor, that stands to change. But consolidating power won’t be automatic, given the number of would-be mayors already vying for the job and the assorted constituencies vying to influence them.

Walsh is also leaving behind some major headaches. Three community organizations filed a federal civil rights complaint against the city alleging that its public contracting system engaged in a pattern of discrimination against Black and Latino-owned businesses. Parents unhappy with a Boston Public Schools’ plan to consider neighborhood zip codes in admissions to the city’s prestigious exam schools have also filed a federal lawsuit. And the recent deaths of two construction workers revealed a city permitting process that did not check the job safety records of contractors seeking to do work in the city. Walsh’s botched appointment of a new police commissioner will also need addressing. Dennis White, the commissioner Walsh named without vetting, is on leave, while allegations that he shoved and threatened to shoot his former wife 22 years ago are investigated.

What Boston will look like as it emerges from its coronavirus cocoon adds to the uncertainty of the moment. It feels like the city is moving in the right direction, but there’s no clearly charted path ahead and no one holding the compass.

When will the office towers fill up again? Will be the T be ready to handle the commuter influx? Will traffic re-clog the streets?

For the second year in a row, Walsh has called off the St. Patrick’s Day parade because of the pandemic. On the bright side, outdoor dining will return to Boston to April 1, and restaurants are fully reopening. Now bars and clubs are clamoring for an opening date.

Is Widett Circle really going to be another giant Amazon distribution center? Is there any hope of making the waterfront more affordable and accessible to all? And what about neighborhood development?

So many questions. So much uncertainty. Yet in that uncertainty is great promise and potential for a new and different Boston. In a strange way, Walsh’s unexpected exit may be his greatest gift. Right now, it forces the shake-up of the status quo. Whether the shake-up is permanent won’t be known until the next mayoral election in November.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.