In appreciation of Connecticut women’s basketball, and other thoughts

A return to the Big East resulted in yet another title for Geno Auriemma’s standout program, a win over Marquette Monday night crowning the Huskies as conference tournament champs. In their first year back after winning the American Athletic Conference for the seven straight years they were gone, UConn won its 19th Big East championship, five more than the rest of the member schools combined.

▪ Connecticut women’s basketball is back on familiar ground, in more ways than one.

Cue the “UConn’s dominance is bad for women’s basketball” crowd.

And then ignore them.

Just watch this team instead, and revel in the first-year greatness of guard Paige Bueckers, whose game has drawn comparisons not only to every great Husky to go before her, but to all-time greats across the game, her Magic Johnson-like set of skills thrilling passers and shooters alike.

Watch this team instead, and delight in the energy of six dynamic freshmen, who have negated any concerns about a lack of senior leadership.

Watch this team instead, and respect the way a veteran, grizzled coach like Auriemma can fine-tune his own approach on the way to renewed greatness.

The Huskies have not won a national title since their unprecedented four straight from 2013-16, when it was the incredible Breanna Stewart leading the way. For a program with a record 11 national championships, that qualifies as a drought.

This is looking like the year to break it. The No. 1 Huskies improved to 24-1 with their 73-39 win over Marquette, which was keyed by Bueckers’s 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The sublime freshman also had six rebounds and four assists, plenty of reminder why she had been named both the conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, and why she added Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Despite having her senior year of high school wiped out by COVID-19 and her first year in college being so unorthodox too, Bueckers has managed to live up to the hype. The national coming-out party was Feb. 8, when her go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime propelled UConn to a 63-59 win over then-No. 1 South Carolina. Bueckers finished with 31 points.

But even more impressive is the effect she and her fellow freshmen have had on Auriemma, who seems rejuvenated by this team.

“I’ve never been more proud of any team, to be honest with you,” Auriemma told reporters after the conference tournament. “All these young kids and how much they’ve grown up over the course of four or five months, it’s really been refreshing to watch.

“These young kids that have come in and really they’ve reinvigorated everyone associated with our program. They are just really unique kids. And I’m really happy for them.”

▪ Favorite Leftover Stat from the Super Bowl, Part 1: This nugget from Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim. As 43-year-old Tom Brady took the field, 40-year-old Venus Williams was playing her first-round match at the Australian Open. As Wertheim noted, by the time Brady debuted with the Patriots, Venus had won Wimbledon and US Open singles titles and Olympic gold in both singles and doubles.

▪ Favorite Leftover Stat from the Super Bowl, Part 2: This one courtesy of CBS. Brady’s overall playoff record versus Peyton and Eli Manning is 2-5. His playoff record versus all other quarterbacks is 32-6.

▪ Still waiting for the outrage from the NFL office about former Seahawk Chad Wheeler, who was arrested for a grisly domestic violence assault on his girlfriend back in January. The Seahawks took a few days but finally waived Wheeler.

Wheeler and the team couched his actions in terms of his mental health rather than as an act of violence, but still, the league has to punish him somehow. Commissioner Roger Goodell was not even asked about it at his state-of-the-league press conference during Super Bowl week.

▪ Good riddance to former head of the Japanese Olympic committee Yoshiro Mori, who was ousted after sexist remarks in which he complained publicly that women in meetings spoke too long and too much. The best part of the story was the way the groundswell of public protest forced the move, a credit to the growing voices of women in Japan.

The story touched tennis champ Naomi Osaka, a Japanese citizen and US resident.

“I think what it means is that people used to accept the things that used to be said but you’re seeing the new generation not tolerating things,” she said. “It’s good because we’re pushing forward, barriers are being pushed down, especially for females. We’ve had to fight for so many things just to be equal.”

▪ Mark Davis owning a WNBA team is cool, but even cooler is the rising number of women in sports ownership. Start with the Atlanta Dream’s Renee Montgomery, the player who skipped the bubble season to focus on social justice initiatives and ended up being part of the ownership group to buy out Kelly Loeffler. Add in the NWSL’s new part-owners Serena Williams and Osaka, and soon enough women like Kim Pegula and Jeanie Buss will have company.

▪ College basketball has rounded the corner toward its pandemic version of March Madness, and as conflicted as we may still feel about having a season at all, the tournament promises to be fun and exciting. That’s truer for no one more than the long-suffering Rutgers fan (raising hand!!).

The Scarlet Knights will end a 30-year tournament drought this year — the longest ever among major conference schools — thanks to their weekend overtime win at Minnesota. Congrats to coach Steve Pikiell, whose playing career flourished during Jim Calhoun’s earliest UConn days.

▪ Still not sure why Boston College felt compelled to fire men’s basketball coach Jim Christian midseason. There’s no apparent head start on the coaching search, and given the way the pandemic rocked everyone’s foundations, college students among them, it doesn’t make sense.

▪ That Les Miles was barred from being with female students while at LSU yet still entrusted with that football program and subsequently the Kansas football program says so much about what is wrong with the college sports model.

▪ Loved, loved, loved the Sunday red for Tiger Woods at the final day of the WGC-Workday Championship, shortly after Woods was involved in that serious car crash. The visible display of support was moving.

Rory McIlroy was among the golfers wearing red in the final round of the Workday Championship. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

▪ Very cool undertaking in a new media and commerce company called @TOGETHXR, founded by four of the world’s greatest professional athletes: Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Sue Bird, and Simone Manuel.

▪ Huge congrats to Maia Chaka, the NFL’s first Black female official, but I’ve had enough of the NFL patting itself on the back for progress that could have and should have been made decades ago.

▪ Good luck to the Boston Renegades, who go for their third championship in a row when they host the Detroit Dark Angels May 8 to start their 2021 Women’s Football Alliance season.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.