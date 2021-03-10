A bone chip will likely keep Yankees from having Zack Britton to start the year

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes , as well as Cubs reliever Pedro Strop , rejoined their teammates at their respective training camps following bans for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. The players tested negative for the coronavirus and are scheduled to play in Wednesday’s exhibition against the Angels. Indians manager Terry Francona said both addressed the team after returning and spoke “in a very thoughtful and sincere way.” Chicago said Sunday that Strop, a 35-year-old former Cub in camp on a minor-league deal, was being kept away from his teammates. They confirmed his return on Tuesday . . . Texas will be without one of its top relievers to start the season after hard-throwing Jonathan Hernandez was shut down for at least four weeks because of a ligament sprain in his right elbow.

Yankees reliever Zack Britton needs surgery to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and seems certain to miss the start of the season. New York manager Aaron Boone announced the need for an operation following a 6-5 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. Head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad will perform the surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. “As far as timetables and stuff like that, we’ll have more in the coming day or two days,” Boone said. Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament was not suspected of being hurt, an injury that if diagnosed could lead to Tommy John surgery. Boone said the 33-year-old, who disclosed last weekend he was recovering from a January infection with COVID-19, felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday. The two-time All-Star filled in as closer last season when Aroldis Chapman was recovering from COVID-19.

NBA

Paul Pierce, Bill Russell among 2021 Hall of Fame candidates

Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Lakers star Michael Cooper, and 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Six other finalists are first-timers: Former coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion and Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach. The Class of 2021 will be announced on May 16, with enshrinement scheduled for Springfield in September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, has been rescheduled for May 14-16 in Uncasville, Conn. . . . A federal judge in California has ruled that Vanessa Bryant can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others. An effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies’ names under seal was rejected Monday by US District Judge John F. Walter . . . Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming “Call Of Duty: Warzone” on Twitch, prompting both the team and the NBA office to quickly open investigations into the matter. The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon; the Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment.

Advertisement

Colleges

BC baseball’s Sal Frelick wins ACC Player of the Week

Boston College junior outfielder Sal Frelick won ACC Baseball Player of the Week, the first Eagles player to earn a weekly honor since 2018, after hitting .571 (8-for-14) in four games. That included going 5-for-10 with three home runs and 5 RBI in a road series win at Auburn. The Lexington product’s three-run, game-tying home run capped an eight-run, ninth-inning comeback Sunday as BC ultimately won in 10. Frelick is hitting .478 for the season after going 2-for-4 in the Eagles’ 10-5 win over Maine on Tuesday, the nation’s No. 13 team — a program record — moving to 9-2 entering a Wednesday meeting with Holy Cross . . . Iowa’s Luka Garza (Big Ten), Alabama’s Herbert Jones (SEC), Oregon’s Chris Duarte (Pac-12), Baylor’s Jared Butler (Big 12), and Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright (ACC) won AP player of the year honors in their respective conferences . . . The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent,” but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events. The 58-page report was commissioned last year after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests . . . Both Duke and Ohio State have paused football activities due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Blue Devils announced an indefinite pause due to a cluster involving 10 athletes who attended team activities together, while OSU is stopped for a week due to a general increase in positive tests . . . The Division 3 NESCAC, which includes Amherst, Tufts, and Williams, announced a limited spring sports schedule. Sports in which at least six of the league’s 11 member schools opt to participate will be allowed to conduct “abbreviated regional schedules” from mid-April to mid-May under health and safety protocols the league said “exceed NCAA guidance and complement the robust COVID-19 testing already taking place on NESCAC campuses.”

Advertisement

Miscellany

Coco Gauff advances in United Arab Emirates

American teen Coco Gauff led a day of upsets in the second round of the Dubai Championships, where top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost and Petra Kvitova dropped out with a hip problem. The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, 6-1, 6-4. Another teenager, 19-year-old Anastasia Potapova, defeated 11th-seeded American Madison Keys, 6-4, 6-3 . . . The RBC Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national championship in golf, has been canceled for the second straight year because of circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which dates to 1904, was to be played June 10-13 — a week before the US Open — outside Toronto. The PGA Tour said it would stage another event in the United States in its place . . . Buffalo captain and BU product Jack Eichel did not play at Philadelphia on Tuesday because of an upper body injury. Eichel favored his neck after being checked into the end boards in a loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. He also missed two games two weeks ago with a lower-body injury, and the first week of training camp with an upper-body injury . . . The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the Tokyo World Cup, scheduled for May 4 as a test event for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, has been canceled. The international event will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the Games, scheduled to open July 23 . . . German national men’s soccer coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year’s European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup. Löw is the one of longest-serving coaches of a national team, having taken over after the 2006 World Cup.